Barcelona consider selling Ferran Torres to fund Marcus Rashford's transfer

Barcelona are reportedly exploring the sale of former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres this summer as they look to raise funds for a permanent deal for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, currently on loan from Manchester United, has experienced a resurgence in form since his move to Catalonia, earning him a recall to Thomas Tuchel's England squad.

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His impressive performances have convinced the Blaugrana to pursue keeping him beyond the current season.

While Barcelona initially hoped to secure a second loan spell for the 2026-27 season, Manchester United are insisting on a permanent transfer.

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Barcelona looking to sign Rashford

According to ESPN, the Premier League club has set a £26 million price tag on the 28-year-old forward.

To finance the move and reshape their attack, Barcelona are now considering offloading Torres. The 26-year-old, who joined from Manchester City in 2022, has a contract until 2027, and the club is keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the future.

Ferran Torres of Barcelona | Imago

In addition to securing Rashford, Barcelona are also planning for the future of their frontline. The club is expected to extend the contract of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, whose current deal expires this summer.

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Rashford has been a valuable contributor for Barcelona under manager Hansi Flick, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Marcus Rashford (Photo Credit: Barcelona/X)

However, he still faces stiff competition for a starting spot on the wings from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

The forward's chances of staying at the Camp Nou were boosted by the recent re-election of Joan Laporta as club president. Laporta is a strong supporter of Flick, who has expressed his desire to keep Rashford at the club.

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