Advertisement

Barcelona consider selling Ferran Torres to fund Marcus Rashford's transfer

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:51 - 25 March 2026
Barcelona consider buying Marcus Rashford
Barcelona are reportedly exploring the sale of former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres this summer as they look to raise funds for a permanent deal for Marcus Rashford.
Advertisement

Rashford, currently on loan from Manchester United, has experienced a resurgence in form since his move to Catalonia, earning him a recall to Thomas Tuchel's England squad. 

Advertisement

His impressive performances have convinced the Blaugrana to pursue keeping him beyond the current season.

While Barcelona initially hoped to secure a second loan spell for the 2026-27 season, Manchester United are insisting on a permanent transfer. 

Advertisement

Barcelona looking to sign Rashford

According to ESPN, the Premier League club has set a £26 million price tag on the 28-year-old forward.

To finance the move and reshape their attack, Barcelona are now considering offloading Torres. The 26-year-old, who joined from Manchester City in 2022, has a contract until 2027, and the club is keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the future.

Ferran Torres of Barcelona | Imago
Ferran Torres of Barcelona | Imago

In addition to securing Rashford, Barcelona are also planning for the future of their frontline. The club is expected to extend the contract of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, whose current deal expires this summer. 

Advertisement

Rashford has been a valuable contributor for Barcelona under manager Hansi Flick, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. 

Marcus Rashford (Photo Credit: Barcelona/X)
Marcus Rashford (Photo Credit: Barcelona/X)

However, he still faces stiff competition for a starting spot on the wings from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

The forward's chances of staying at the Camp Nou were boosted by the recent re-election of Joan Laporta as club president. Laporta is a strong supporter of Flick, who has expressed his desire to keep Rashford at the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
I deserve to lead MVP race — Victor Wembanyama vows to end all debate
Other Sports
25.03.2026
I deserve to lead MVP race — Victor Wembanyama vows to end all debate
Paul Onuachu: Trabzonspor facing €8m-a-year battle to keep hottest striker in Turkey
Football
25.03.2026
Paul Onuachu: Trabzonspor facing €8m-a-year battle to keep hottest striker in Turkey
Top 10 records Cristiano Ronaldo still holds in football
Football
25.03.2026
Top 10 records Cristiano Ronaldo still holds in football
Top 5 Betting Sites that Accept OPay in Nigeria
Betting
25.03.2026
Top 5 Betting Sites that Accept OPay in Nigeria (2026 Guide)
Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
Football
25.03.2026
Transfer News: Osimhen to Barcelona – What we know so far 
Robertson bids emotional farewell to Salah
Premier League
25.03.2026
‘Your mentality is second to none’ - Liverpool star Robertson bids emotional farewell to Salah following his departure