Victor Osimhen and the ₦801 MILLION photo that left fans buzzing

The €384k-per-week Super Eagles star spares no expense when it comes to luxury.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has once again set social media ablaze after sharing a glimpse into his private world via his official Instagram account. The viral photo, captured from inside his vehicle, has left fans buzzing, offering an exclusive look at the financial weight of the luxury assets he carries on a daily basis.

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Rather than a showcase of new acquisitions, Osimhen's latest Instagram post serves as a high-value inventory of the Galatasaray star's established collection, putting a definitive price tag on a single moment of ultimate luxury that crosses the multi-million naira threshold.

From Richard Millie to G-Wagon

The literal foundation of the viral frame is the custom cockpit of Osimhen’s Mercedes-AMG G 63 ( popularly known as G-Wagon), a prized fixture valued at ₦250 million (approx. $182,216 USD).

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Osimhen flexes in his Mercedes G-Wagon | Instagram

The high-performance SUV forms a core part of a jaw-dropping personal car collection that Pulse Sports values at over ₦2 billion.

The vehicle features a heavily customised bespoke Brabus interior configuration, enveloping the cabin in a vibrant Mandarin orange and black luxury leather layout that remains one of the most recognisable cabins in celebrity automotive circles.

Victor Osimhen owns a Mercedes G-Class| Credit: PlantinumAutoHaus

Resting effortlessly against the striking orange leather backdrop is a timekeeping heavyweight that commands even more financial gravity than the vehicle itself.

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The highest-paid Super Eagles star showed off his Richard Mille RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph | Instagram

On Osimhen's wrist sits his trusted Richard Mille RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph, a high-tech horological marvel commanding a global market valuation of ₦545 million (approx. $397,230 USD). The engineering masterpiece seamlessly blends the warmth of 18k rose gold with the industrial strength of high-grade titanium, finished with his signature sporty yellow rubber strap.

Completing the high-end display is a matching dual-piece travel set from the historic French fashion house, Goyard.

Osimhen with the Goyardine chevron-print Coursier messenger bag | Instagram

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Draped across the seats is his green Goyardine chevron-print Coursier messenger bag, valued at ₦3.54 million (approx. $2,580 USD), alongside a matching cylindrical Double Travel Watch Case worth ₦3.10 million (approx. $2,259 USD). Combined, these ultra-exclusive leather goods add a final ₦6.64 million (approx. $4,839 USD) of traditional Parisian style to the asset lineup.

When the custom Brabus-interior G-Wagon, the technical Richard Mille chronograph, and the curated Goyard gear are tallied together, the total valuation sitting in the Instagram frame reaches an astonishing ₦801,640,000 (approx. $584,285 USD).

Following the post, fans took to comments to react.

One user wrote: "Riches 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 choked"

Another said: "Everywhere ice cold! ❤️🔥👏"

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One other comment read: "World best for life ❤️🔥🔥"

What next for Osimhen?

Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

Having just guided Galatasaray to a fourth consecutive Süper Lig title by netting a clinical brace against Antalyaspor, the 27-year-old Nigerian goal-machine's future hangs between continuing his dominance at Galatasaray and a blockbuster summer transfer.

Osimhen scored 29 goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray during the 2025–26 season.

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