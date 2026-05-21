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You have to apologise to Arsenal fans — Rio Ferdinand tells ex-teammate

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:09 - 21 May 2026
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Ferdinand || Imago
Ferdinand || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has called out a former teammate after Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions.
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Rio Ferdinand has asked former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra to apologise to Arsenal fans for disparaging remarks throughout the season.

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The Gunners were confirmed as Premier League champions after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth, sending the Arsenal faithful into a frenzy.

Reactions have followed the success, the Gunners' first title in 22 years, and Ferdinand has called on Evra to tender an apology.

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Evra urged to apologise after Arsenal's Premier League triumph

Evra had repeatedly questioned the Gunners’ mentality to win the Premier League title under manager Mikel Arteta.

His most viral line was when he compared watching the Gunners to Netflix.

Patrice Evra Photo: Imago
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“Watching Arsenal is like watching Netflix. You always have to wait for the next season!” Evra had said.

However, after watching Arteta’s side win the title, Ferdinand suggested that Evra apologize to the Premier League North London club.

“Shout out Arsenal fans… Years of mockery,” Ferdinand wrote on X.“Tonight, sealed it. [Patrice] Evra, where’s your apology?”

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