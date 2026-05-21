You have to apologise to Arsenal fans — Rio Ferdinand tells ex-teammate
Rio Ferdinand has asked former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra to apologise to Arsenal fans for disparaging remarks throughout the season.
The Gunners were confirmed as Premier League champions after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth, sending the Arsenal faithful into a frenzy.
Reactions have followed the success, the Gunners' first title in 22 years, and Ferdinand has called on Evra to tender an apology.
Evra urged to apologise after Arsenal's Premier League triumph
Evra had repeatedly questioned the Gunners’ mentality to win the Premier League title under manager Mikel Arteta.
His most viral line was when he compared watching the Gunners to Netflix.
“Watching Arsenal is like watching Netflix. You always have to wait for the next season!” Evra had said.
However, after watching Arteta’s side win the title, Ferdinand suggested that Evra apologize to the Premier League North London club.
Shout out Arsenal fans…— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 19, 2026
Years of mockery… nearly men!
Tonight, sealed it.@Evra where’s your apology 😂😂😂
“Shout out Arsenal fans… Years of mockery,” Ferdinand wrote on X.“Tonight, sealed it. [Patrice] Evra, where’s your apology?”