No Liverpool players in England’s 2026 World Cup squad for first time in 40 years

England head into the World Cup with a squad dominated by players from Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Aston Villa.

England will head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup without a single representative from Liverpool for the first time in four decades.

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The historic omission from manager Thomas Tuchel’s final 26-man squad has sparked widespread discussion, particularly given Liverpool’s long-standing contribution to England squads at major international tournaments.

According to statistics shared by Opta, this is the first World Cup since the 1986 tournament in Mexico where no Liverpool player has been selected to represent England.

0 - For the first time since the 1986 World Cup, there will be no Liverpool player in an England squad for a major tournament. Scouse. pic.twitter.com/TgMlIq36p6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2026

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End of a long-standing tradition

For decades, Liverpool players have been central figures within the England setup.

From legends such as Ray Clemence, Phil Thompson, and Emlyn Hughes to modern stars like Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Merseyside club has consistently supplied talent to the national team.

However, that tradition has now come to an abrupt halt ahead of the 2026 tournament.

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The last time England travelled to a World Cup without a Liverpool representative was under legendary manager Bobby Robson at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

That squad featured stars including Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton, and Bryan Robson, but no player from Liverpool made the final selection despite the club’s domestic dominance during that era.

Tuchel prioritises form and tactical fit

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Tuchel’s squad selection reflects a strong emphasis on current form, tactical discipline, and positional balance.

Players from clubs enjoying more stable and successful campaigns have dominated the squad list.

England’s team features several standout performers from clubs such as: Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa.

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