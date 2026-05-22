Liverpool vs Brentford preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Liverpool will welcome Brentford to Anfield this Sunday as both teams look to secure qualification into European places.

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Liverpool vs Brentford betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Liverpool to win

Liverpool vs Brentford preview

Liverpool fans will be glad to say goodbye to this torrid season as they host Brentford who are right in the hunt for European qualification.

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The Reds still need to avoid defeat here if they are to guarantee themselves UEFA Champions League football next season after what has been a forgettable title defence.

Arne Slot’s men have lost 20 games across all competitions this term – including two of their last three matches (D1) – just the fifth time in their history that Liverpool have suffered that many defeats in a single campaign.

Liverpool are unbeaten on the Premier League’s final day in the last ten years, though (W7, D3), and are undefeated the last 18 times that their league campaign has finished at home (W15, D3).

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Brentford also have European ambitions as they can still qualify for either the Europa League or the Conference League.

They only have themselves to blame for needing to play catch-up, having won just one of their last nine league matches (D6, L2).

Their recent record on the final day is not great either, having only won one such fixture over the last four seasons (D1, L2).

Liverpool vs Brentford head-to-head

Brentford won October’s reverse fixture 3-2 but have never done the double over Liverpool, losing their last six away league H2Hs without scoring.

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Brentford have won just one of their last nine Premier League games (D6 L2), beating West Ham 3-0 earlier this month.

Liverpool vs Brentford team forms

Liverpool Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟥🟧🟥

Brentford Premier League form: 🟧🟧🟥🟩🟥🟧

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Liverpool vs Brentford team news

Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, and Giovanni Leoni are all long-term absentees for Liverpool.

Slot has confirmed that both Alexander Isak and Alisson are in contention for a return, but it remains to be seen if Jeremie Frimpong will feature after missing the loss to Aston Villa.

Despite calls to be dropped for the final game of the season, Mohamed Salah is set to bid farewell to Anfield, as will Andy Robertson.

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Former Liverpool man Fabio Carvalho is predicted to return from a knee injury in September, recently travelling to Florida for recovery alongside teammate Antoni Milambo.

Rico Henry is another Brentford player not expected to return before the end of the season.

Liverpool vs Brentford possible starting lineup

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Gakpo

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Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Outtara, Jensen, Damsgaard; Thiago

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

European qualification is the theme of the day at Anfield.

Liverpool need a point to confirm their position in the Champions League, whilst Brentford require a win and results to go in their favour in order to sneak into either the Europa Conference League or Europa League.

Both sides have stuttered and spluttered as we approach the end of the Premier League season.

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Liverpool enter Sunday’s game with two wins in five, whilst Brentford have picked up just one win in their last 10 games across all competitions.

The first meeting between these two teams in October produced a 3-2 win for Brentford at home.

While the promise of more goals is enticing, expect a slightly more nervous and cagey affair.