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Sunderland vs Chelsea preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Jimmy Anisulowo
Jimmy Anisulowo 13:18 - 22 May 2026
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Sunderland vs Chelsea in Premier League action
A straight shootout for a coveted European spot awaits here as Sunderland and Chelsea clash in the North East with plenty more than just pride on the line.
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Sunderland vs Chelsea betting tips

  • Under 2.5 goals

  • Both teams to score

  • Sunderland to win or draw

Sunderland vs Chelsea preview

Chelsea will be hoping to end an underwhelming season on a high note when they face Sunderland this weekend.

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Separated by two places in the standings, Sunderland’s day may end with Regis Le Bris’s side claiming a Europa League or Conference League berth, but they must win to give themselves a chance of either outcome.

The Black Cats have confounded pre-season predictions of immediate relegation, putting themselves in the top half of the table.

Sunderland may still finish in one of the European spots if they secure maximum points against Chelsea, but they will require other results to go their way.

Chelsea, though, will need said three points and hope that they can better Brighton’s result against Manchester United in order to finish in seventh, which would see them into the Europa League next term.

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Currently, they sit eighth, which would be enough to qualify for the Conference League, which they won in 2025.

They will also need to look anxiously over their shoulders as well, with Brentford and Sunderland hot on their heels in the race for Europe.

Sunderland vs Chelsea head-to-head

Following their 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge in October, Sunderland are looking to complete the double over Chelsea for the first time since 2000-01.

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Chelsea have lost just one of their last 13 away Premier League games against Sunderland (W10 D2), going down 3-2 in May 2016.

Sunderland vs Chelsea team forms

Sunderland Premier League form: 🟩🟥🟥🟧🟧🟩

Chelsea Premier League form: 🟥🟥🟥🟥🟧🟩

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Sunderland vs Chelsea team news

The Black Cats are hopeful to have three players back for this final game, with Romaine Mundle, Bertrand Traore and Omar Alderete all hoping to make a return on Wearside.

However, Regis Le Bris will be missing Dan Ballard, who remains suspended after his red card against Wolves.

For Chelsea, Joao Pedro is expected to return after a knock kept him out of the game against Tottenham last weekend.

There is also hope that Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill make a comeback after they were given time to recover after the FA Cup final.

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However, Jamie Gittens, Estevao and Jesse Derry are all out for the remainder of the campaign. 

Sunderland vs Chelsea possible starting lineup

Sunderland: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, O’Nien, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Fernandez; Joao Pedro

Sunderland vs Chelsea prediction

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This is a big game for Chelsea, and it could set the tone for the Alonso era before the Spaniard even steps through the door.

Sunderland’s final-day incentive to play in Europe next season after waiting 53 years suggests that the motivated Wearside club could edge out their London visitors on Sunday.

And while the Europa League would give them a second potential pathway into the Champions League for the season after next, the Conference League is not what the former Real Madrid boss would have signed up for.

So while Chelsea have the superior pedigree, their mixed enthusiasm could hold them back at the Stadium of Light.

Correct score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Chelsea

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