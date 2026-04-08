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Transfer News: Barcelona offered Rafael Leao for cheap price

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:21 - 08 April 2026
LALIGA champions Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to acquire Rafael Leao.
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Barcelona have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign long-term target Rafael Leão in a massive cut-price deal, with AC Milan prepared to sanction his departure for just €50 million ahead of the upcoming summer window. 

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Leao available for cheap 

Leao has a €170 million release clause reportedly added to his contract when he secured a contract extension until 2028. 

However, according to Goal, he is now available for significantly cheaper due to a falling out between the 26-year-old and the club's hierarchy, compounded by financial pragmatism as the Rossoneri seek to offload their highest earner to trim the wage bill. 

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In the ongoing campaign, he has struggled with inconsistent form and nagging injury issues, registering a modest nine goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. 

His overall influence on the pitch has significantly waned this season, even as the coaching staff attempted to revitalise his output by deploying him out of position as a centre-forward.

Rashford's deal takes priority 

While Leão has been firmly on Barcelona's radar for several seasons, the Spanish giants remain heavily hesitant to pursue this new opportunity. 

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Hansi Flick demands intense, high-pressing defensive commitment from his wide players, a tactical trait Leão does not consistently provide. 

Furthermore, reinforcing the left wing is no longer a pressing priority for the cash-strapped club, given Marcus Rashford's impressive integration.

While Leão's pricing makes him highly appealing, Barcelona’s finances simply dictate that they cannot afford both players, and Rashford’s familiarity with the club makes acquiring him on a permanent deal the more pressing need.

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