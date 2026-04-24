‘I feel very sad’ — Ex-Arsenal star Eboue laments as his son signs for Chelsea without telling him

The former Ivory Coast international revealed that he has not been in contact with his children for five years

Former Arsenal FC defender Emmanuel Eboué has opened up emotionally about being left out of a major moment in his son’s life after Mathis Eboué completed a move to Chelsea FC.

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The ex-Ivory Coast international admitted the situation has caused him deep pain due to his long-standing separation from his children.

Eboue expresses heartbreak over lack of contact

Eboué revealed that he was not informed about his son’s move to Chelsea and has not been in contact with him for several years, a situation that continues to weigh heavily on him.

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“I feel very sad because when he [Mathis Eboué] signed for Chelsea I wasn't there. The mom didn’t call me. I’ve not had contact with him for almost five years. I want to be closer to my son to help him.”

“These things, when I’m talking about that, it is paining me a lot because he is my son. When I was with him, I taught him how to play football. I’m very happy for him, but inside my body, I’m crying because I want to be closer to my son to help him.”

The former right-back also shared his frustration over being unable to stay connected with his children, revealing that even basic communication has been difficult.

“Up till now, I don't have any recent picture (of my kids). When I ask some new pictures from the mom, she refused to give it to me... They read my message, but they don't answer...❞

Difficult past continues to shape present reality

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Eboué’s emotional revelation is rooted in a turbulent period following his divorce from his Belgian ex-wife, which dramatically altered his personal and financial life.

The split saw him lose significant assets, including properties and custody of his children, after he reportedly entrusted much of his finances without fully understanding legal agreements.

The aftermath left him in a vulnerable position, with the former defender once revealing he had been pushed to the brink and struggled to rebuild his life. However, he has since managed to stabilise, returning to Africa where he remarried and began working on developing young football talent through his academy.