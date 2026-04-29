‘It’s just one of those nights’ - Oshoala defends Neuer after Bayern's UCL defeat to PSG

Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala has weighed in on Manuel Neuer's performance following Bayern Munich's loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

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The European classic at the Parc des Princes was a nine-goal thriller, setting a new record for the most goals ever scored in a single Champions League semi-final match.

Having suffered only their second Champions League defeat this season against PSG, the German giants must quickly regroup ahead of the return fixture at the Allianz Arena.

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Oshoala backs Neuer

During the thrilling encounter, Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala took to social media to defend Bayern's goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, who had a challenging night between the posts.

The German veteran conceded five goals from the five shots on target he faced, failing to make a single save.

Manuel Neuer || imago

This made him the first goalkeeper in 16 Champions League seasons to let in five or more goals in a knockout match without recording a save.

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Despite the difficult statistics, Oshoala argued that Neuer's overall contribution to Bayern's campaign should not be overlooked.

Asisat Oshoala.

"Lol, without him, Bayern no go dey semi final. It’s just one of those nights," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Oshoala's comment highlights Neuer's crucial role in Bayern's quarter-final triumph over Real Madrid.

The goalkeeper was instrumental in the first leg of that tie, making nine saves and earning Man of the Match honours to keep his team in contention.

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