'Stay at home' - Kompany sends message to Bayern Munich fans

Bayern Munich's coach has sent a message to fans ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg

Bayern Munich coach tells fans to stay home for the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Allianz Arena.

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European football witnessed one of its most extraordinary nights as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich delivered a breathtaking Champions League semi-final that rewrote the competition’s history books.

In a chaotic and electrifying encounter, the two European giants combined to produce the highest-scoring semi-final match ever seen in the tournament’s illustrious history, an unforgettable spectacle that will be talked about for years to come.

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The result was a stunning first half that produced five goals, setting a new record as the first Champions League semi-final ever to reach that tally before the break.

What Kompany said

Ahead of the second leg encounter, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany had issued a passionate appeal to supporters, urging them to turn the Allianz Arena into a fortress.

“If someone bought a ticket and feels unwell on the day of the game… stay at home and give your ticket to the fittest of people who can contribute to this fortress.

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🚨🔥 Vincent Kompany: “If someone bought a ticket and feels unwell on the day of the game… stay at home and give your ticket to the fittest of people who can contribute to this FORTRESS that is the Allianz Arena”.



“We must win the game and we need the support of 75,000 people… pic.twitter.com/QV3RswhLh5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2026