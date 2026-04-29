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'Stay at home' - Kompany sends message to Bayern Munich fans

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:13 - 29 April 2026
Kompany at Bayern Munich. (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)
Bayern Munich's coach has sent a message to fans ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg
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Bayern Munich coach tells fans to stay home for the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Allianz Arena.

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European football witnessed one of its most extraordinary nights as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich delivered a breathtaking Champions League semi-final that rewrote the competition’s history books.

In a chaotic and electrifying encounter, the two European giants combined to produce the highest-scoring semi-final match ever seen in the tournament’s illustrious history, an unforgettable spectacle that will be talked about for years to come.

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The result was a stunning first half that produced five goals, setting a new record as the first Champions League semi-final ever to reach that tally before the break.

What Kompany said

Ahead of the second leg encounter, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany had issued a passionate appeal to supporters, urging them to turn the Allianz Arena into a fortress.

“If someone bought a ticket and feels unwell on the day of the game… stay at home and give your ticket to the fittest of people who can contribute to this fortress.

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“We must win the game and we need the support of 75,000 people in the stadium. They have to play the game with us,” Kompany said.

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