Confirmed: 2027 AFCON dates revealed

AFCON 2027 gets a June–July date schedule as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania prepare to host the expanded tournament.

The FIFA Council has officially ratified the schedule for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, confirming that the tournament will be staged between June 19 and July 17, 2027.

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The decision brings clarity to months of speculation surrounding the tournament’s timing and reinforces plans for a historic edition co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the first time the competition will be held in East Africa.

The confirmation ensures that the tournament will maintain a June–July window, aligning with the global football calendar and the preferences of European clubs. The final will now take place on July 17, one day earlier than previously suggested.

New: AFCON 2027 will be held from 19 June to 17 July 2027. The FIFA council has included it in the Men’s International Match Calendar.



Mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/hP8gtKohCE — Eric Njiru ⚽️ (@EricNjiiru) April 29, 2026

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The decision also validates earlier assurances from Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, who had dismissed rumours of a possible postponement to 2028 or relocation from East Africa.

Motsepe consistently maintained that the tournament would proceed as planned during the summer months, and FIFA’s approval now puts that debate to rest.

East Africa Set for Historic Moment

The 2027 edition will mark a major milestone for African football, as East Africa hosts the continent’s biggest tournament for the first time.

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