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Confirmed: 2027 AFCON dates revealed

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:08 - 29 April 2026
Kenya will co-host AFCON 2027 with Uganda and Tanzania.
AFCON 2027 gets a June–July date schedule as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania prepare to host the expanded tournament.
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The FIFA Council has officially ratified the schedule for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, confirming that the tournament will be staged between June 19 and July 17, 2027.

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The decision brings clarity to months of speculation surrounding the tournament’s timing and reinforces plans for a historic edition co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the first time the competition will be held in East Africa.

The confirmation ensures that the tournament will maintain a June–July window, aligning with the global football calendar and the preferences of European clubs. The final will now take place on July 17, one day earlier than previously suggested.

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The decision also validates earlier assurances from Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, who had dismissed rumours of a possible postponement to 2028 or relocation from East Africa.

Motsepe consistently maintained that the tournament would proceed as planned during the summer months, and FIFA’s approval now puts that debate to rest.

East Africa Set for Historic Moment

The 2027 edition will mark a major milestone for African football, as East Africa hosts the continent’s biggest tournament for the first time.

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All three host nations, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, are currently intensifying preparations, with infrastructure development, stadium upgrades, and logistics planning at the forefront.

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