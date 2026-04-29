Osimhen and teammates to receive over ₦8 billion bonus following Fenerbahce victory

Victor Osimhen, alongside Galatasaray's squad, is set to receive a massive €5 million bonus (approximately ₦8 billion) following their victory over Fenerbahce.

Osimhen led Galatasaray to a decisive 3-0 victory against arch-rivals Fenerbahce in Sunday's Intercontinental Derby at Rams Park.

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The Nigerian international led the way for Cim Bom by scoring the opening goal before Barış Alper Yılmaz and Lucas Torreira sealed the victory.

The win takes Galatasaray closer to securing their fourth consecutive Super Lig title, extending their lead over Fenerbahce to seven points.

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Galatasaray's squad to receive bonus

According to Turkish sports publication Fanatik, Galatasaray's players will receive a €5 million bonus, confirmed by club president Dursun Özbek.

This substantial reward is noted as one of the most significant financial incentives offered by the club recently.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

A key contributor to Galatasaray's league title chase is the 27-year-old forward, who has tallied an impressive 20 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

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With just one more victory, this player, the Nigerian international, is poised to secure his second Turkish League title with Galatasaray.