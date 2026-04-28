I have never seen such passion — Turkish journalist stunned by €100m star Osimhen
Osimhen opened the scoring with a sharp, instinctive finish just before half-time, setting the tone for a dominant display at Rams Park.
The win strengthened Galatasaray’s position at the top of the Süper Lig, leaving them on the brink of a second consecutive league title.
The 27-year-old has now scored in seven of his last eight league starts and boasts an impressive record against Fenerbahçe, with three goals and one assist in five appearances.
Osimhen hailed as passionate and one of a kind
Asık was particularly impressed by Osimhen’s leadership and relentless mentality, even when the game was comfortably won.
“I’ve never seen a player like Osimhen,” Aşık said.
“He comes and gives instructions to the defense, and he signals to the midfield. I’ve never seen such ambition, such passion in a player.
"A big player who comes and shouts to the defense when it’s 3-0, ‘Let’s not make it 3-1, let’s win 3-0!’ You can see it in his attitude.”
Since joining Galatasaray permanently from Napoli in 2025 for a Turkish-record €75 million, Osimhen has been transformative. In his first full season, he netted 37 goals and helped deliver a domestic double.
Despite injury setbacks and spending five weeks away at AFCON 2025, he has contributed 20 goals and 7 assists across all competitions, including 13 goals and 4 assists in 20 Süper Lig appearances.