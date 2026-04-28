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I have never seen such passion — Turkish journalist stunned by €100m star Osimhen

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:52 - 28 April 2026
Turkish football analyst Emre Aşık has delivered glowing praise for Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian striker’s standout performance in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce.
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Osimhen opened the scoring with a sharp, instinctive finish just before half-time, setting the tone for a dominant display at Rams Park.

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The win strengthened Galatasaray’s position at the top of the Süper Lig, leaving them on the brink of a second consecutive league title.

Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper vs Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

The 27-year-old has now scored in seven of his last eight league starts and boasts an impressive record against Fenerbahçe, with three goals and one assist in five appearances.

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Osimhen hailed as passionate and one of a kind

Asık was particularly impressed by Osimhen’s leadership and relentless mentality, even when the game was comfortably won.

“I’ve never seen a player like Osimhen,” Aşık said.

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“He comes and gives instructions to the defense, and he signals to the midfield. I’ve never seen such ambition, such passion in a player.

Osimhen set new shot record vs Fenerbahce.
Osimhen set new shot record vs Fenerbahce.

"A big player who comes and shouts to the defense when it’s 3-0, ‘Let’s not make it 3-1, let’s win 3-0!’ You can see it in his attitude.”

Since joining Galatasaray permanently from Napoli in 2025 for a Turkish-record €75 million, Osimhen has been transformative. In his first full season, he netted 37 goals and helped deliver a domestic double.

Despite injury setbacks and spending five weeks away at AFCON 2025, he has contributed 20 goals and 7 assists across all competitions, including 13 goals and 4 assists in 20 Süper Lig appearances.

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