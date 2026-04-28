Ademola Lookman sends message to Arsenal ahead of UCL semi final clash
Atlético Madrid forward Ademola Lookman is anticipating an emotionally charged encounter as his side prepares to face Arsenal in a crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The Nigerian international, who joined Atlético during the winter transfer window, has quickly established himself as a key figure in Diego Simeone’s squad.
He has been particularly influential in Europe, contributing two goals and two assists in six appearances, including a decisive strike against Barcelona in the quarter-final second leg.
What Lookman said
Speaking ahead of the high-stakes clash, Lookman acknowledged the Premier League side's quality, describing them as one of the toughest opponents left in the competition.
“They are a very tough opponent, a top team, we have to be ready to fight,” he said, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
He added, “It’s the Champions League semi-finals, there are no easy opponents at this stage. It will be a very tough match.”
Beyond the tactical battle, the fixture carries deep personal significance for the forward, who grew up in London.
“For me, it’s emotional. I grew up in London. The first time was with Charlton, when I was a kid. Being from London, it’s a very special match, but what I want is to win,” he revealed.
Lookman’s return from injury comes as a major boost for manager Diego Simeone. The attacker recovered from a setback sustained during Atlético’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad.