Ademola Lookman sends message to Arsenal ahead of UCL semi final clash

Ademola Lookman described Atlético Madrid's Champions League semi-final against Arsenal as an emotional and hard-fought clash.

Atlético Madrid forward Ademola Lookman is anticipating an emotionally charged encounter as his side prepares to face Arsenal in a crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Wanda Metropolitano.

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Ademola Lookman|| Imago

The Nigerian international, who joined Atlético during the winter transfer window, has quickly established himself as a key figure in Diego Simeone’s squad.

He has been particularly influential in Europe, contributing two goals and two assists in six appearances, including a decisive strike against Barcelona in the quarter-final second leg.

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What Lookman said

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes clash, Lookman acknowledged the Premier League side's quality, describing them as one of the toughest opponents left in the competition.

“They are a very tough opponent, a top team, we have to be ready to fight,” he said, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

He added, “It’s the Champions League semi-finals, there are no easy opponents at this stage. It will be a very tough match.”

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Beyond the tactical battle, the fixture carries deep personal significance for the forward, who grew up in London.