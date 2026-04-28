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Arsenal make first move to sign Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen after Istanbul talks

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:39 - 28 April 2026
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was spotted in Istanbul on Sunday as the Gunners continue to explore a potential move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.
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Andrea Berta attended the high-profile Intercontinental Derby, where Galatasaray cruised to a 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce.

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According to reports, Berta held direct discussions with club president Dursun Ozbek afterwards.

Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago
Osimhen in taunting Fenerbahçe fans || Imago

Osimhen, 27, was once again on the scoresheet, highlighting his standing as one of Europe's most-feared forwards.

Despite a season interrupted by injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations, the Nigerian forward has still managed 13 goals and 4 assists in just 20 Super Lig appearances this season.

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Last season, he was even more prolific, netting 37 goals in 41 matches across all competitions.

Arsenal to land Victor Osimhen?

Turkish journalist Serkan Korkmaz, who has been closely following the story, was emphatic about Arsenal’s intentions.“Arsenal’s target is Osimhen!” he stated.

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“The Arsenal sporting director and Özbek met last night. Any other claims about what was discussed in their private meeting are not true.

”Despite Arsenal’s strong position in the Premier League and Champions League this season, their attacking output has drawn criticism.

Viktor Gyökeres, signed from Sporting Lisbon last summer, has failed to deliver the consistent goal threat many expected, prompting the club to search for a proven, high-level No.9.

Osimhen’s impressive form has attracted interest from several top European clubs, but Arsenal appear to have taken a significant step by sending their sporting director to Turkey in person.

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