'I feel Nigerian with my friends' - Genoa star speaks on identity

Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator reveals his deep Nigerian roots despite growing up in Italy.

Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator has opened up about his identity, revealing a strong emotional connection to Nigeria despite being born and raised in Italy.

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Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator

Born in Genoa to Nigerian parents, Ekhator has spent his entire life in Italy, where he also developed his football career and represented the country at the youth level.

However, the young forward says his heritage continues to play a major role in shaping who he is.

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What Ekhator said

Speaking in an interview with Vivo Azzurro TV, Ekhator reflected on his upbringing and family background.

“Both of my parents are Nigerian, and they speak to me in both Italian and Nigerian,” he said.

The striker also revealed his desire to connect more closely with his roots by visiting Nigeria in the near future.

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“I would like to go there, maybe this summer. They have told me a bit about it, about when they came here to work. We are all happy together,” he added.

When discussing his identity, Ekhator acknowledged the dual influence of his environment and heritage.