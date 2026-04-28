Advertisement

'I feel Nigerian with my friends' - Genoa star speaks on identity

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:17 - 28 April 2026
Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator reveals his deep Nigerian roots despite growing up in Italy.
Advertisement

Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator has opened up about his identity, revealing a strong emotional connection to Nigeria despite being born and raised in Italy.

Advertisement
Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator
Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator

Born in Genoa to Nigerian parents, Ekhator has spent his entire life in Italy, where he also developed his football career and represented the country at the youth level.

However, the young forward says his heritage continues to play a major role in shaping who he is.

Advertisement

What Ekhator said

Speaking in an interview with Vivo Azzurro TV, Ekhator reflected on his upbringing and family background.

“Both of my parents are Nigerian, and they speak to me in both Italian and Nigerian,” he said.

The striker also revealed his desire to connect more closely with his roots by visiting Nigeria in the near future.

Advertisement

“I would like to go there, maybe this summer. They have told me a bit about it, about when they came here to work. We are all happy together,” he added.

When discussing his identity, Ekhator acknowledged the dual influence of his environment and heritage.

“When I am with my friends, I feel more Nigerian. But otherwise, deep down, I feel more Italian,” he explained.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
All eyes on Quadri Aruna as Nigeria begins historic World championships quest in London
Other Sports
28.04.2026
All eyes on Quadri Aruna as Nigeria begins historic World championships quest in London
'He must return' - Olympic gold medalist backs in-form Super Eagles star's comeback
Super Eagles
28.04.2026
'He must return' - Olympic gold medalist backs in-form Super Eagles star's comeback
'No team is better than us' — Luis Enrique confident as PSG prepare for Bayern semi-final
Football
28.04.2026
'No team is better than us' — Luis Enrique confident as PSG prepare for Bayern semi-final
Maduka Okoye
Football
28.04.2026
'This is football' - Okoye reacts after Udinese’s late Lazio drama
Just give him the job — Mikel Obi reveals perfect man to save Chelsea
Football
28.04.2026
Just give him the job — Mikel Obi reveals perfect man to save Chelsea
I have never seen such passion — Turkish journalist stunned by €100m star Osimhen
Football
28.04.2026
I have never seen such passion — Turkish journalist stunned by €100m star Osimhen