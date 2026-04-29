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Delap breaks silence on Chelsea future after difficult season

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:29 - 29 April 2026
Liam Delap || imago
Liam Delap || imago
Chelsea striker Liam Delap insists he will stay and prove himself at Stamford Bridge despite setbacks
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Chelsea striker Liam Delap has made it clear he has no intention of leaving Chelsea, despite a difficult first season that has sparked speculation about his future.

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Chelsea vs Burnley | Image credits: Imago

The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Blues from Ipswich Town in a £30 million deal, is determined to fight for his place ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

Delap’s first season at Stamford Bridge was derailed early on after he suffered a two-month injury setback in August 2025. The injury limited his impact, restricting both his rhythm and opportunities in the team.

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Since returning to action, the striker has struggled to find consistent form, managing just one Premier League goal, a return that has inevitably raised questions about his long-term role at the club.

Despite the speculation linking him with a move away, Delap has reportedly made up his mind; he wants to stay and succeed at Chelsea. With a contract running until 2031, the striker sees his future firmly tied to the club.

The 2026–27 season could prove decisive for Delap. With a full pre-season to regain fitness and adapt further to Chelsea’s system, he will have a fresh opportunity to reset and compete.

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