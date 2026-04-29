Delap breaks silence on Chelsea future after difficult season

Chelsea striker Liam Delap insists he will stay and prove himself at Stamford Bridge despite setbacks

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has made it clear he has no intention of leaving Chelsea, despite a difficult first season that has sparked speculation about his future.

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The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Blues from Ipswich Town in a £30 million deal, is determined to fight for his place ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

Delap’s first season at Stamford Bridge was derailed early on after he suffered a two-month injury setback in August 2025. The injury limited his impact, restricting both his rhythm and opportunities in the team.

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Since returning to action, the striker has struggled to find consistent form, managing just one Premier League goal, a return that has inevitably raised questions about his long-term role at the club.

Despite the speculation linking him with a move away, Delap has reportedly made up his mind; he wants to stay and succeed at Chelsea. With a contract running until 2031, the striker sees his future firmly tied to the club.