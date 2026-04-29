Kvaratskhelia earns 'Best in the World' praise from Seedorf after Champions League masterclass

Real Madrid legend Clarence Seedorf has lauded Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the "best player in the world" following his sensational performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Georgian international was in scintillating form on Tuesday night, playing a pivotal role as PSG claimed a dramatic 5-4 victory in a thrilling semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes.

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Kvaratskhelia tormented the Bayern Munich defence all evening, spearheading PSG's attack in a chaotic, high-scoring affair.

He secured his brace after halftime, capitalising on a powerful run from teammate Achraf Hakimi.

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Seedorf hails Kvaratskhelia

Working as a pundit for Amazon Prime, four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf was effusive in his praise for the 25-year-old's match-winning display.

"Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world, and he’s only going to get better," the Dutch icon stated.

AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf || Imago

"I don’t know if he will stay on the left side because he just knows what to do in every situation. He carries the team in certain moments, so I like his intelligence.

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“He’s the extra man in midfield and also goes to make a difference up front. He’s unbelievable."

Kvaratskhelia in action || imago

This season, Kvaratskhelia has scored 17 goals and eight assists this season, with the majority of his goals coming in the UCL.