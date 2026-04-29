Kvaratskhelia earns 'Best in the World' praise from Seedorf after Champions League masterclass
The Georgian international was in scintillating form on Tuesday night, playing a pivotal role as PSG claimed a dramatic 5-4 victory in a thrilling semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes.
Kvaratskhelia tormented the Bayern Munich defence all evening, spearheading PSG's attack in a chaotic, high-scoring affair.
He secured his brace after halftime, capitalising on a powerful run from teammate Achraf Hakimi.
Seedorf hails Kvaratskhelia
Working as a pundit for Amazon Prime, four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf was effusive in his praise for the 25-year-old's match-winning display.
"Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world, and he’s only going to get better," the Dutch icon stated.
"I don’t know if he will stay on the left side because he just knows what to do in every situation. He carries the team in certain moments, so I like his intelligence.
“He’s the extra man in midfield and also goes to make a difference up front. He’s unbelievable."
This season, Kvaratskhelia has scored 17 goals and eight assists this season, with the majority of his goals coming in the UCL.
The winger will be hoping to help PSG get to the final of the Champions League when they face Bayern in the second leg.