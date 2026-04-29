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Mourinho addresses Real Madrid rumours following possible return to Santiago Bernabéu

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:38 - 29 April 2026
Mourinho addresses Real Madrid rumours
Jose Mourinho has directly addressed the persistent speculation linking him with a dramatic return to Real Madrid to succeed the under-pressure Alvaro Arbeloa.
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Reports suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is eager to bring Mourinho back to the Santiago Bernabeu. 

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Following the sacking of Xabi Alonso, Álvaro Arbeloa was appointed to lead the Real Madrid team.

However, since his arrival, Real Madrid have struggled to close the gap on Barcelona and also crashed out of the Champions League.

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What Mourinho said

While he is committed to his role at Benfica, sources claim Perez is spearheading the effort to re-hire his former manager to bring stability to a team that has faltered under Arbeloa.

When questioned about the links, the "Special One" offered a reserved response regarding a potential second spell in La Liga.

Jose Mourinho || Imago
Jose Mourinho || Imago

Instead of adding to the speculation, the 63-year-old emphasised that his immediate priority is his current project in Lisbon. "

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My next target is to bring Benfica back to the Champions League," Mourinho told Il Giornale, seemingly pouring cold water on an imminent exit. 

“This statement comes amid reports of a manageable release clause in his contract with the Portuguese club and a warning from former Real Madrid star Guti, who advised Perez to seek a more modern tactical approach.

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