‘It is actually Arsenal’ - Seedorf tips Arteta’s men to win Champions League

AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf has backed Arsenal to still win the Champions League after watching Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain's performances on Tuesday night.

In a thrilling semi-final first leg, the two title favourites delivered a spectacular display of attacking football, ultimately resulting in the defending champions taking a narrow 5-4 lead.

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However, the match was marred by a distinct lack of defensive solidity from both sides, leading to a record-breaking number of goals for a semi-final leg in the competition.

The palpable disappointment of both teams at the final whistle underscored the number of goals they had conceded.

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Seeforf speaks on Arsenal winning the UCL

Seeforf believes Mikel Arteta's team's defensive unit will be advantageous to them in the Champions League.

AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf || Imago

“Ask the goalkeepers if they are happy,' Seedorf said on Prime Video after Tuesday night's clash. The clean sheet was always sacred for goalkeepers.

“We have seen teams like Arsenal making a difference with so many clean sheets and coming all the way.

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Arsenal player || Imago

“If I have to point out one team now that would be capable of bringing it home because of their capacity, it is actually Arsenal.'

Arsenal have the best defensive record in the competition, which has helped lead them to the semi-finals.