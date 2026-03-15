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He has given us many big moments — Carrick hails Fernandes after win over Villa
Fernandes provided two key assists at Old Trafford as United dispatched Aston Villa, solidifying their hold on third place.
A win for Villa would have brought them level on points with the Manchester club, but Carrick was impressed with his team's response to the pressure.
Carrick praises Bruno Fernandes, United performance
"It was a slightly different game today," Carrick told Sky Sports.
"Being so close in the league and making the small jump that we could if we won and off the back of a defeat.
" it was a small test in some ways, and we haven't really had that with the games we've had to deal with.
"The boys dealt with it fantastically well. Moving forward, there is a lot to play for," he added.
Fernandes was instrumental, first setting up Casemiro for the opening header, and setting up Matheus Cunha, who restored United's lead.
The assist for Cunha's goal marked a significant milestone for Fernandes, his 100th for Manchester United across all competitions.
He joins an elite group of players to reach a century of assists for the club in the Premier League era, alongside Ryan Giggs (249), Wayne Rooney (127), and David Beckham (115).
Furthermore, with 16 assists in the 2025-26 season, Fernandes has now surpassed David Beckham's club record for the most assists in a single Premier League campaign (15 in 1999-2000).
Carrick highlighted the midfielder's consistent impact, stating, "He's had so many big moments, whether it's to score a goal or to make a pass, he is always there. He always puts himself forward, whether it's training or a game."
"Casemiro and Bruno [Fernandes] have a good understanding," Carrick continued. "Some you can coach, and some you leave to them to find the moment. The partnership they have is pretty obvious. It was a great ball and a great header."