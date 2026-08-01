Everton agree deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard

Everton are reportedly on the verge of signing Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard after just one year at the North London club.

Norgaard, 32, joined the Gunners from Brentford last summer but struggled to secure a regular spot in the team.

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He made only 20 appearances across all competitions and was handed just a single Premier League start, which came on the final day of the season against Crystal Palace.

During his lone season at Arsenal, he did not score but contributed three assists in the FA Cup and was part of the squad that won the Premier League title.

Norgaard to leave Arsenal

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Seeking more consistent playing time, the Danish midfielder is now set for a move to Goodison Park.

Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard || Imago

According to reports, Everton have reached an agreement in principle with Arsenal for the transfer.

Should the deal be finalised, Norgaard is expected to undergo a medical next week.

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He would become Everton's fourth signing of the summer, joining Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, as well as Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl, who were on loan at the club last season.