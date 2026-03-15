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Arsenal's Eze names Ola Aina as toughest defender he faced
Arsenal and England midfielder Eberechi Eze has named Nottingham Forest's Nigerian international Ola Aina as the toughest defender he has ever faced in his career.
What Eberechi Eze said
Eze made the comment during a quick-fire interview on Goal FanZone at the London Football Awards. “I’m going to say Ola Aina, you know,” he admitted when asked the toughest defender he has faced.
During the same session, Eze named Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho as his footballing idol and singled out former Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne as the best player he has ever competed against.
Eze's assessment of Aina is shared with his Arsenal teammate, Noni Madueke, who has also mentioned the Super Eagles star as the toughest defender he has squared up against.
Eze and Aina: Almost national teammate
Interestingly, Eze and Aina, who came up through the English football system, both participated in a Super Eagles training camp in London under then-coach Gernot Rohr ahead of eventually cancelled friendlies against Burkina Faso in 2017.
Following that camp, their international paths diverged: Aina fully committed to Nigeria, earning 40 caps and helping the Super Eagles reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, while Eze ultimately declared for England, making his senior debut in 2023 and accumulating 16 caps to date.