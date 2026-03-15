Advertisement

Arsenal's Eze names Ola Aina as toughest defender he faced

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:06 - 15 March 2026
Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze mentioned Ola Aina as the most difficult defender he played against.
Advertisement

Arsenal and England midfielder Eberechi Eze has named Nottingham Forest's Nigerian international Ola Aina as the toughest defender he has ever faced in his career.

Advertisement

What Eberechi Eze said

Eze made the comment during a quick-fire interview on Goal FanZone at the London Football Awards. “I’m going to say Ola Aina, you know,” he admitted when asked the toughest defender he has faced.

Advertisement

During the same session, Eze named Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho as his footballing idol and singled out former Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne as the best player he has ever competed against.

Eze's assessment of Aina is shared with his Arsenal teammate, Noni Madueke, who has also mentioned the Super Eagles star as the toughest defender he has squared up against.

Eberechi Eze

Eze and Aina: Almost national teammate 

Interestingly, Eze and Aina, who came up through the English football system, both participated in a Super Eagles training camp in London under then-coach Gernot Rohr ahead of eventually cancelled friendlies against Burkina Faso in 2017

Advertisement

Following that camp, their international paths diverged: Aina fully committed to Nigeria, earning 40 caps and helping the Super Eagles reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, while Eze ultimately declared for England, making his senior debut in 2023 and accumulating 16 caps to date.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Richarlison's late goal hands Spurs a lifeline in relegation battle
Football
15.03.2026
Liverpool vs Tottenham – Richarlison's late goal hands Spurs a lifeline in relegation battle
Barcelona vs Sevilla: Raphinha, Cancelo shine, Akor Adams, Ejuke struggle as Blaugrana get sweet revenge
Football
15.03.2026
Barcelona vs Sevilla: Raphinha, Cancelo shine, Akor Adams, Ejuke struggle as Blaugrana get sweet revenge
Arsenal's Eze names Ola Aina as toughest defender he faced
Football
15.03.2026
Arsenal's Eze names Ola Aina as toughest defender he faced
Bruno Fernandes pushes case for player of the season with record-breaking performance
Premier League
15.03.2026
Bruno Fernandes pushes case for player of the season with record-breaking performance
Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Fernandes stars as Red Devils punish Villans to tighten grip on 3rd spot
Football
15.03.2026
Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Fernandes stars as Red Devils punish Villans to tighten grip on 3rd spot
Premier League: Forest climb out of relegation zone after goalless draw with Fulham despite Super Eagles stars' efforts
Football
15.03.2026
Nottm Forest 0-0 Fulham: Aina hits the bar, Bassey and Iwobi impress as Super Eagles stars cancel each other out