Guardiola would love to coach Liverpool — Ex-Arsenal star on Pep's future

Pep Guardiola's future destination has already begun drawing speculations amid reports that he is set to leave Manchester City in the summer.

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has sensationally claimed that departing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would be interested in taking over the managerial reins at Anfield.

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What Pennant said

Speaking amidst the widespread expectation that the 55-year-old tactician will step down from his role at the Etihad Stadium at the conclusion of the current season and the calls for Arne Slot’s sacking amid a disastrous title defence, Pennant suggested a switch to Merseyside for the Catalan.

Highlighting the allure of the legendary Anfield Stadium, Pennant stated, "Of course, who wouldn’t? Every team on the planet would like Pep as their manager... He’d love to [manage Liverpool]. Look at the Kop when you walk out. 100%. The atmosphere – he'd love to play in that,” he said on talkSPORT.

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While Guardiola’s impending exit from Manchester City has not yet been officially confirmed by the club's hierarchy, it is widely considered an open secret within the footballing industry that his remarkable ten-year stint in England is definitively drawing to a close.

An opportunity for Guardiola

A potential switch to Liverpool would represent an unprecedented crossing of enemy lines, particularly given the defining rivalry Guardiola has shared with the Reds over the past decade.

During his era-defining tenure at Manchester City, Guardiola established an incredible dynasty, frequently battling Liverpool head-to-head to secure six Premier League titles.

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Despite this intense competitive history, Guardiola has consistently praised the formidable, intimidating atmosphere generated by the Anfield crowd.