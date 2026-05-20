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Jadon Sancho’s girlfriend Saweetie reportedly dragged to court for alleged fraud

David Ben
David Ben 19:12 - 20 May 2026
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Jadon Sancho’s girlfriend Saweetie reportedly dragged to court for alleged fraud
The girlfriend of the Aston Villa star is facing a fresh legal headache over an alleged no-show after payment.
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Saweetie is facing a major lawsuit from a Japanese concert promoter. The company is accusing her of fraud and breach of contract after she allegedly took a $100,000 deposit for shows and then failed to appear.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, promoter Moon Dream Production filed suit against Saweetie (real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) and her touring company, Icy Grl Touring.

What happened?

American rapper Saweetie is dating Jadon Sancho
American rapper Saweetie is dating Jadon Sancho | IMAGO

The promoter claims the rapper, who is currently in a relationship with Aston Villa's Jadon Sancho, signed on to perform four shows in Japan between July 18 and July 26, 2025, for a $200,000 fee. She reportedly received a $100,000 deposit upfront.

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The lawsuit alleges that Saweetie and her team used the visa services provided by the promoter to enter Japan but then performed at other venues during the exact dates she was contracted for.

Americna rapper Saweetie | Instagram

Moon Dream Production says they lost significant money on merchandise, promotion, and venue costs (around $200,000 for the venue alone), and they missed out on expected profits of roughly $400,000.

The promoter is now seeking the return of the $100k deposit plus $3 million in punitive damages, bringing the total claim over $3 million.

Saweetie and Sancho's relationship

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Jadon Sancho and Saweetie in Paris | The Sun via Splash news

Saweetie, 32, and Jadon Sancho, 26, have been romantically linked since around mid-2025.

Their relationship gained attention after they were spotted together at a tattoo shop, where Sancho reportedly got her middle name inked behind his ear.

Aston Villa winger Jadon Sancho | Credit: IMAGO

The England international and the Icy Grl rapper made public appearances holding hands in Paris.

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Saweetie has kept much of her personal life private, but the pair have been confirmed as a couple by multiple sightings and reports.

Credit: Instagram/Saweetie

This lawsuit comes as Saweetie reportedly prepares for a new phase in her career.

As of this report, no response from Saweetie or her representatives has been widely reported yet on the suit.

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