Premier League icon tells Celtic to get rid of Iheanacho despite key title contributions

Celtic have been urged to dispatch Super Eagles icon Kelechi Iheanacho despite his recent title heroics

Former Celtic and Aston Villa star Stiliyan Petrov believes Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho should bow out on a high this summer, urging the club not to extend his contract despite his vital contributions to their latest silverware.

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Celtic’s dramatic 3-1 victory over Hearts recently secured the club’s 56th league title, but Petrov remains unconvinced that the 29-year-old forward represents the long-term answer for the Hoops.

Iheanacho's late-season heroics vs. Persistent injury woes

Iheanacho has proven to be a decisive figure for Celtic in the final stretch of the season, developing a healthy knack for delivering in the biggest moments.

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The Super Eagles star consistently came off the bench to make a massive impact in each of the post-split encounters, including netting an all-important winner in the penultimate match against Motherwell.

However, his short-term contract is set to expire next month, and a campaign heavily plagued by persistent injury struggles has raised serious questions about his durability.

Speaking on the Scottish Football Social Club podcast, Premier League icon Petrov argued that a club of Celtic's stature requires a more reliable and athletic focal point in attack, saying, "Unfortunately, you need a striker who can compete all season. Who is ready, Who is mobile.”

Petrov demands a shift from Iheanacho

While acknowledging the forward's recent impact, he insisted that management must look elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window.

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"He's done so well but for me, what Celtic stands for, they have to go for something different, someone more powerful, with more speed and mobility," Petrov added.

"Unfortunately, in big clubs, that's the way it is. You have to go for what you think is right for the club and for me, I don't think it's natural. It isn’t the answer for the future."

Saturday’s highly anticipated Scottish Cup Final clash against Dunfermline Athletic offers Celtic a golden opportunity to secure a domestic double, a feat that seemed like a complete pipe dream just months ago.