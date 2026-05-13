Super Eagles icon Iheanacho reacts after scoring dramatic goal to keep Celtic's title dreams alive

Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero yet again for Celtic, who go into the final matchday with the chance of winning the Scottish Premiership

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his delight after scoring a dramatic late winner to help Celtic secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles forward came off the bench at Fir Park to convert a decisive penalty, a result that significantly strengthens the Hoops' chances of retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

Iheanacho's heroic contribution at Fir Park

Iheanacho emerged as the hero for Martin O’Neill’s side after a fiercely contested encounter saw the Nigerian striker step up to the spot under immense pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He confidently sent goalkeeper Calum Ward the wrong way, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling supporters as the victory keeps Celtic in the hunt ahead of their final fixture against Hearts of Midlothian.

Speaking after the match, the striker admitted he was overwhelmed with emotion following his decisive contribution.

"To be fair, I don't have words, I don't know how, but we've done it,” Iheanacho told Sky Sports. He noted the electric atmosphere at the stadium, adding, "As you can see, the fans are still shouting, and we're happy, and we have one more to go. We need to get back now and focus on that.”

Iheanacho overcoming an injury-hit campaign

The former Leicester City star’s match-winning performance is particularly significant given the fitness struggles he has endured since joining the club as a free agent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite an injury-hit debut season in Scotland, the forward has remained an influential presence, tallying eight goals and one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Reflecting on the nerves he felt while hitting the match-winning spot-kick, the Nigerian international admitted the moment was tense. “I just kept cool, and it's scary, but thankfully we got the victory, so we're happy," he confessed.