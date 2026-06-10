Advertisement

Nigerian coach regrets Osimhen’s absence as Super Eagles face Ronaldo’s Portugal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:55 - 10 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Former Shooting Stars coach said Victor Osimhen's absence against Portugal is disappointing.
Advertisement

Former Shooting Stars head coach Fatai Amao has expressed disappointment that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will miss Nigeria's high-profile international friendly against Portugal.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles are set to take on Roberto Martinez's side in Leiria, but Osimhen will not be available for the encounter, denying football fans what could have been one of the most exciting individual battles of the match.

What Amao said

Advertisement

Speaking to Completesports.com ahead of the game, Amao said the clash between two of football's most prolific forwards would have been a spectacle.

He said, "It's unfortunate that Osimhen won't be available to face Ronaldo in today's friendly game. I would have loved to see that battle. Both players were at the top of their game this past season."

Despite the absence of Nigeria's leading striker, Amao remains optimistic about the Super Eagles' chances against the European giants.

Advertisement

The coach believes the players selected by head coach Eric Chelle possess enough quality to compete with Portugal and produce a positive result.

"I am confident in the other invited players to face Portugal," he added.

The Super Eagles have enjoyed a solid spell under Chelle and are currently unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

Nigeria has won nine of its previous 12 games, including victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica to successfully defend the Unity Cup in London.

Advertisement

The team also recently earned a draw against Poland, further boosting confidence ahead of the clash with Portugal.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Victor Osimhen Nigeria International Friendlies Galatasaray
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Portugal coach praises Eric Chelle's tactics ahead of Super Eagles clash
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
Portugal coach praises Eric Chelle's tactics ahead of Super Eagles clash
Nigerian coach regrets Osimhen’s absence as Super Eagles face Ronaldo’s Portugal
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
Nigerian coach regrets Osimhen’s absence as Super Eagles face Ronaldo’s Portugal
Celtic told to keep Kelechi Iheanacho as club weighs future decision
Super Eagles
10.06.2026
Celtic told to keep Kelechi Iheanacho as club weighs future decision
Ndidi reveals Super Eagles' path to redemption
Super Eagles
10.06.2026
‘Missing out is incredibly sad’ - Ndidi reveals Super Eagles' path to redemption after World Cup failure
Trabzonspor chief confirms €20 Million bid rejected for Onuachu
Super Eagles
10.06.2026
‘We did not accept’ - Trabzonspor chief confirms €20 Million bid rejected for Paul Onuachu
Wenger defends Mbappe
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
‘He’s been unfairly criticised’ - Wenger defends Mbappe, tips star for World Cup glory