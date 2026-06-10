Nigerian coach regrets Osimhen’s absence as Super Eagles face Ronaldo’s Portugal

Former Shooting Stars coach said Victor Osimhen's absence against Portugal is disappointing.

Former Shooting Stars head coach Fatai Amao has expressed disappointment that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will miss Nigeria's high-profile international friendly against Portugal.

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The Super Eagles are set to take on Roberto Martinez's side in Leiria, but Osimhen will not be available for the encounter, denying football fans what could have been one of the most exciting individual battles of the match.

What Amao said

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Speaking to Completesports.com ahead of the game, Amao said the clash between two of football's most prolific forwards would have been a spectacle.

He said, "It's unfortunate that Osimhen won't be available to face Ronaldo in today's friendly game. I would have loved to see that battle. Both players were at the top of their game this past season."

Despite the absence of Nigeria's leading striker, Amao remains optimistic about the Super Eagles' chances against the European giants.

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The coach believes the players selected by head coach Eric Chelle possess enough quality to compete with Portugal and produce a positive result.

"I am confident in the other invited players to face Portugal," he added.

The Super Eagles have enjoyed a solid spell under Chelle and are currently unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

Nigeria has won nine of its previous 12 games, including victories over Zimbabwe and Jamaica to successfully defend the Unity Cup in London.

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