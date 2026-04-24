Mourinho excites Real Madrid fans with comments about Benfica future

A possible move for Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid could be on the cards

Uncertainty surrounding José Mourinho’s future has sent waves of excitement through Real Madrid supporters.

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The veteran coach’s latest comments have only added fuel to growing speculation about a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mourinho keeps door open amid Real Madrid links

Mourinho has made it clear that his Benfica future will be decided at the end of the season, leaving the door slightly ajar for a possible departure. Despite being under contract until 2027, he revealed that both he and the club will take ten days after the campaign ends to determine whether or not to continue.

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“Everyone knows the situation,” Mourinho said, offering a typically measured but intriguing response. “When the season ends, we’ll have 10 days to decide whether to continue or part ways.”

While he stopped short of addressing the Real Madrid rumours directly, the lack of a firm commitment to Benfica has been enough to spark excitement among fans of his former club.

Mourinho’s previous spell in Madrid between 2010 and 2013 remains memorable, particularly for delivering a La Liga title and restoring a winning edge during a fiercely competitive era.

With Benfica trailing FC Porto by seven points with four games to go in the league and already out of both domestic cup competitions, speculation has only intensified about whether Mourinho could be tempted by a fresh challenge.

Madrid turmoil fuels speculation over Bernabéu return

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The situation at Real Madrid has only amplified the noise. Current manager Álvaro Arbeloa is widely expected to depart following a potential trophyless season that has seen the club fall behind FC Barcelona in the title race and crash out of the Champions League.

Adding another layer to the drama, Kylian Mbappé recently liked a social media post linking Mourinho with a return to Madrid, a gesture that quickly went viral. Arbeloa dismissed the incident, insisting he was unconcerned about such distractions, but it has done little to quiet the growing chatter.

Mourinho’s name carries weight in Madrid, where his ability to impose discipline and authority is still respected. With the club searching for direction after a difficult campaign, many believe he could be the figure to steady the ship once again.