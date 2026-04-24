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‘Now is not the time to be upset’ - Osimhen rallies teammates ahead of crucial derby clash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:06 - 24 April 2026
Osimhen rallies teammates ahead of crucial derby clash
Victor Osimhen has called on his Galatasaray teammates to maintain their focus and determination ahead of Sunday's Intercontinental Derby against rivals Fenerbahçe.
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Osimhen recently made his return to the pitch after a 35-day injury layoff, featuring in Galatasaray's 2-0 Turkish Cup quarterfinal defeat to Genclerbirligi. 

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Following that loss, the Nigerian striker was seen offering support to goalkeeper Günay Güvenç, who faced criticism from some supporters.

They will need to pick themselves up as they prepare for the upcoming derby that could decide the title race with only four matches left to play.

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Osimhen’s message to teammates

Stepping into a leadership role, Osimhen delivered a motivational message to the squad as they prepared for the vital league clash.

Turkish sports publication Fanatik reported on the striker's address to his team. "A very important match awaits us. Like everyone else, I'm eagerly anticipating it," Osimhen stated. 

Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago

"Now is not the time to be upset. We're going into an important match for the championship, and we need to prepare ourselves well."

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Galatasaray has a four-point advantage over second-placed Fenerbahçe and a seven-point cushion over Trabzonspor in third.

Galatasaray players rallying around || imago
Galatasaray players rallying around || imago

With Osimhen’s return, he will give the team a big boost in the title runnings, as they have only the Turkish League to fight for.

The Nigerian international has been instrumental for Galatasaray this season, tallying an impressive 19 goals and 7 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

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