‘Now is not the time to be upset’ - Osimhen rallies teammates ahead of crucial derby clash

Victor Osimhen has called on his Galatasaray teammates to maintain their focus and determination ahead of Sunday's Intercontinental Derby against rivals Fenerbahçe.

Osimhen recently made his return to the pitch after a 35-day injury layoff, featuring in Galatasaray's 2-0 Turkish Cup quarterfinal defeat to Genclerbirligi.

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They will need to pick themselves up as they prepare for the upcoming derby that could decide the title race with only four matches left to play.

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Osimhen’s message to teammates

Stepping into a leadership role, Osimhen delivered a motivational message to the squad as they prepared for the vital league clash.

Turkish sports publication Fanatik reported on the striker's address to his team. "A very important match awaits us. Like everyone else, I'm eagerly anticipating it," Osimhen stated.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

"Now is not the time to be upset. We're going into an important match for the championship, and we need to prepare ourselves well."

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Galatasaray has a four-point advantage over second-placed Fenerbahçe and a seven-point cushion over Trabzonspor in third.

Galatasaray players rallying around || imago

With Osimhen’s return, he will give the team a big boost in the title runnings, as they have only the Turkish League to fight for.