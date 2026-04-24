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It is very realistic — Super agent predicts Osimhen's next destination amid Barca, Real Madrid interest

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:08 - 24 April 2026
Turkish football analyst backs Osimhen to make the difference
The race to sign Victor Osimhen is heating up, with Barcelona and Real Madrid emerging as the frontrunners for his signature this summer.
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Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Spain, where he could line up for either Real Madrid or Barcelona next season.

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The Nigerian striker’s future has become a central talking point, particularly with both Spanish giants in need of a world-class focal point for their attack.

Barcelona are reportedly scouring the market for a long-term successor to 38-year-old Robert Lewandowski. While Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is said to be their primary target, Osimhen remains a high-priority alternative.

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On the other side of the Clasico divide, Real Madrid have lacked a traditional "number nine" since Karim Benzema's departure, often using Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in more central roles than they typically prefer.

Osimhen backed to complete LaLiga move this summer

Mithat Halis, a prominent FIFA agent, believes a move to one of the La Liga powerhouses is highly probable.

“Signing Osimhen is very realistic. It would even exceed €100 million. His transfer could be between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago
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"One has given up on Lewandowski. The other doesn’t have a center forward,” Halis told AS via Barcablaugranes

He further explained how the Super Eagles star could solve tactical issues in the Spanish capital:

“Real Madrid hasn’t had a center forward since Karim Benzema’s time. They are forced to play Mbappe and Vinicius as strikers.

'If they sign Osimhen, then Mbappe and Vinicius will play in their natural positions, as wingers, and will be more effective. The Nigerian would be a very functional player for Real Madrid.”

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Osimhen’s stock remains incredibly high following another impressive campaign. The 27-year-old has already netted 19 goals across the Turkish Super Lig and the Champions League this season.

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