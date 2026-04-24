It is very realistic — Super agent predicts Osimhen's next destination amid Barca, Real Madrid interest

The race to sign Victor Osimhen is heating up, with Barcelona and Real Madrid emerging as the frontrunners for his signature this summer.

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The Nigerian striker’s future has become a central talking point, particularly with both Spanish giants in need of a world-class focal point for their attack.

Barcelona are reportedly scouring the market for a long-term successor to 38-year-old Robert Lewandowski. While Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is said to be their primary target, Osimhen remains a high-priority alternative.

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On the other side of the Clasico divide, Real Madrid have lacked a traditional "number nine" since Karim Benzema's departure, often using Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in more central roles than they typically prefer.

Osimhen backed to complete LaLiga move this summer

Mithat Halis, a prominent FIFA agent, believes a move to one of the La Liga powerhouses is highly probable.

“Signing Osimhen is very realistic. It would even exceed €100 million. His transfer could be between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

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"One has given up on Lewandowski. The other doesn’t have a center forward,” Halis told AS via Barcablaugranes

He further explained how the Super Eagles star could solve tactical issues in the Spanish capital:

“Real Madrid hasn’t had a center forward since Karim Benzema’s time. They are forced to play Mbappe and Vinicius as strikers.

'If they sign Osimhen, then Mbappe and Vinicius will play in their natural positions, as wingers, and will be more effective. The Nigerian would be a very functional player for Real Madrid.”

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