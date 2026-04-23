Fenerbahce set to lodge complaint over Osimhen's hand protection gear ahead of the derby clash

Fenerbahce is preparing to file an official complaint with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) concerning the protective equipment worn by Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, raising tensions ahead of the crucial Intercontinental Derby on Sunday.

Osimhen returned to the team on Wednesday after missing some important clashes for a few weeks due to his surgery.

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Despite his return, Galatasaray were defeated 2-0 at home by Gençlerbirliği, a match in which he was brought on as a substitute.

The loss leaves Cim Bom with only the Turkish League title to fight for after getting eliminated in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup.

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Fenerbahce’s complaint on Osimhen

According to reports from Fanatik's Samet Çayır, Fenerbahce's objection centers on a custom-designed bandage Osimhen uses to protect his right forearm.

The striker sustained a fracture during a UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool on March 18 and has been wearing the device since his return.

The medical bandage, which Osimhen wore in Wednesday's Turkish Cup game against Gençlerbirliği, is designed to immobilise his wrist, manage pain, and prevent further injury.

Victor Osimhen returns with a protective hand gear || Imago

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However, Fenerbahce contends that the equipment is overly rigid and could pose a safety hazard to opposing players during challenges.

To support their case, Fenerbahce's medical staff has prepared a detailed report analysing the materials permitted for protective gear under the International Football Association Board (IFAB) regulations. This report will accompany the formal submission to the TFF.

The upcoming derby carries significant weight in the Super Lig title race. With only four matches left in the 2025-2026 season, the outcome could be pivotal.