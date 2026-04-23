‘The King is Back’ — How Nigeria reacted to Victor Osimhen’s return in shock Cup exit

The Super Eagles striker made his return from surgery in the Turkish Cup quarter-final, sparking joy across Nigeria and Turkey, but Galatasaray's shock 2-0 exit to Gençlerbirliği means the celebration is tinged with real concern.

Super Eagles main man Victor Osimhen has not played a single minute since breaking his arm and going under the surgeon's knife.

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So when his name was called, and he stepped off the bench at RAMS Park, it did not matter that Galatasaray were already 2-0 down, that the Turkish Cup was already gone, or that he had just 12 minutes to make an impact.

Nigeria reacted like a man had come home. And in many ways, he had.

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Super Eagles star Osimhen hailed

Nigerian fans needed no prompting. Across platforms, the responses poured in with the kind of energy reserved for someone who had been genuinely missed.

The loudest voice came from someone who knows Osimhen better than most. Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi went straight to social media and posted "Welcome back kral," using the Turkish word for king, a small detail that captured exactly what Osimhen means to both Istanbul and Nigeria at once.

The Super Eagles striker made his return from surgery in the Turkish Cup quarter-final.

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"The king is BACK!" one fan declared, while another simply called it "Return of the King." Others welcomed him with "Back and better" and "Welcome back Legend," the capital L carrying real weight.

Even Galatasaray's own supporters joined the chorus, "Welcome Back! Cimbombom”, a reminder that club and country were united in their relief.

Twelve minutes. That was all it took for the internet to remember what they had been waiting for.

The context for that relief is important. Galatasaray, the reigning Turkish Cup holders, went out not to a rival heavyweight but to Gençlerbirliği, a side they had beaten twice already in the Süper Lig this season.

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On their own ground, at RAMS Park, in front of their own fans, Cim Bom were knocked out. The result landed harder knowing it came in the very match that Osimhen returned.

The stats from the night tell a damning story, not about Osimhen, but about what Galatasaray have become without him. 77% percent possession, 28 touches inside the opposition box.

Victor Osimhen has been injured since the game against Liverpool

Three big chances created, but none converted. It is the portrait of a team that can build play and generate chances but lacks the ruthlessness to finish. That ruthlessness, in normal times, has a name and a shirt number.

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12 minutes were never going to be enough to change a 2-0 scoreline. What it did was serve as a reminder of what has been missing and what could still be decisive in the weeks ahead. Galatasaray still have the Süper Lig title race.

They still have a striker who, even broken and patched up, had the whole of Nigeria and Istanbul watching the moment he touched the pitch.

For Nigeria, the relief is layered. Osimhen is not just Galatasaray's striker, he is the Super Eagles' most dangerous forward, and any extended absence from club football affects his sharpness at international level too.

Victor Osimhen disappointed || Imago

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Seeing him back on the pitch, even for 12 minutes, even in a losing cause, is the first piece of genuinely good news in weeks.