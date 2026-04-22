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Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Yamal's goal helps Blaugrana reclaim nine point gap over Real Madrid

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:53 - 22 April 2026
Barcelona squeezed past Celta Vigo to reclaim their nine-point lead at the LALIGA summit.
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Lamine Yamal's 39th-minute penalty helped Barcelona to a 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo in a stiffly contested tie at the Camp Nou.

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Staged at the Camp Nou, Hansi Flick's side entered the game needing a victory to restore the nine-point margin on Real Madrid after Los Blancos beat Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Celta Vigo also entered the tie with big ambitions, eyeing fifth place, which could guarantee Champions League football for the 2026/27 season.

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key match details

Despite the scoreline going in Barcelona’s favour, the match was incredibly tightly contested, with Celta Vigo actually edging in expected goals (1.41 xG to 1.23 xG). However, Barcelona made their crucial moment count while relying heavily on goalkeeper heroics.

Barcelona were forced into an early reshuffle when João Cancelo picked up a knock, prompting Flick to introduce Alejandro Balde earlier than anticipated.

After a stiffly contested half, the decisive moment arrived when the ever-dangerous Lamine Yamal drew a foul inside the penalty area to win a spot-kick for his side. 

The teenager stepped up and coolly sent Celta goalkeeper Ionuț Radu the wrong way to give Barcelona a 1-0 advantage. Disappointingly, however, Yamal picked up an injury directly from the spot kick and was replaced by Roony Bardghji.

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Celta Vigo pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, utilising Pablo Durán and Ferran Jutglà in the final third. However, they found an impenetrable wall in Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García. 

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