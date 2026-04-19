Flick, Guardiola, Mourinho, top 10 Football Managers With Most Points After First 50 Games list

From Pep Guardiola to Jose Mourinho, here are the managers who made the most explosive starts in football history after just 50 games.

From tactical innovators to serial winners, football has seen some managers hit the ground running with astonishing efficiency in their first 50 league games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are the elite names who turned early momentum into record-breaking point totals, redefining what a “fast start” truly looks like.

Featuring icons like Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, and Hansi Flick, these are the coaches who wasted no time stamping their authority on the game.

10. Antonio Conte (Chelsea)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antonio Conte occupies the tenth position on this prestigious list following his remarkable start at Chelsea in 2016. During his first fifty league matches in the Premier League, the Italian manager secured 38 victories and earned a total of 118 points.

His arrival brought a significant tactical shift to the London club, particularly when he moved to a 3-4-3 formation. This change led to a historical 13-game winning streak that helped the team dominate the domestic competition.

Within this timeframe, he led Chelsea to the 2016-17 Premier League title with 93 points. The record shows that his defensive organization was a core factor in his early success at Stamford Bridge.

9. Thomas Tuchel (Paris Saint-Germain)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel demonstrated exceptional consistency during his opening period at Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1.

The German tactician achieved 38 wins and gathered 118 points in his first fifty league appearances. His team was known for an extremely high scoring rate, averaging approximately 2.67 goals per game throughout this period.

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to go the extra step with Chelsea in Saturday's Champions League final after just falling short with PSG last year

This offensive efficiency was assisted by the presence of world-class attacking players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Tuchel won the Ligue 1 title in both of his first two full seasons with the club. His record also included a high win percentage of 75.6 percent, making his start one of the most effective in the history of the Parisian institution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Unai Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Unai Emery holds the eighth spot on the list for his domestic performance at Paris Saint-Germain. He managed to secure 37 victories and a total of 119 points within his first fifty league games in France.

Although he faced heavy competition, his team maintained a very high points-per-match average throughout his tenure.

Unai Emery has completed turned Aston Villa around|| Image credit: Imago

Emery’s early success was defined by numerous domestic honours, including the Ligue 1 title and several cup trophies like the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His point total of 119 remains one of the highest ever recorded by a manager at the club during their introductory fifty matches. His statistical output matches the elite standards expected of a top-tier European coach.

7. Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid)

Jose Mourinho makes his first appearance on this list due to his explosive start at Real Madrid starting in 2010.

The Portuguese manager achieved 39 wins and 123 points in his first fifty matches in La Liga. During this era, he focused on a rapid counter-attacking style that broke numerous scoring records in Spain.

Jose Mourinho won LaLiga with Real Madrid in 2012

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within the timeframe of his initial games, he worked towards a record-breaking 2011-12 season where the club reached 100 points and scored 121 goals.

He also won the Copa del Rey in his first season by defeating Barcelona in the final. His 123-point tally reflects the intense competitiveness he brought to the rivalry in Spanish football during those years.

6. Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

Zinedine Zidane achieved a sensational start as the head coach of Real Madrid after being promoted from the reserve team in January 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane about to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy

Advertisement

Advertisement

He secured 39 wins and 125 points in his first fifty league games, matching some of the greatest names in the club's history. Beyond his league statistics, Zidane became the first manager to win the UEFA Champions League within his first few months in charge.

He followed this by winning the 2016-17 La Liga title with a total of 93 points. His ability to maintain a calm dressing room while delivering consistent league victories was a defining characteristic of his early management. His points total places him among the most successful coaches in the modern era of Spanish football.

5. Miguel Muñoz (Real Madrid)

Miguel Muñoz represents the historical excellence of Real Madrid during the 1960s. He recorded 40 wins and 125 points in his first fifty league matches, a record that stood for many decades as the gold standard in Spain.

Muñoz led the club through one of its most dominant periods, winning two European Cups and multiple consecutive league titles. His managerial record is defined by his incredible longevity and the consistency of his winning ratios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 125 points he gathered in those fifty games laid the foundation for his reputation as the most successful coach in the history of the club. His presence on this list alongside modern managers proves that his tactical methods were far ahead of their time.

4. Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich)

Hansi Flick experienced an unprecedented rise after taking the position of head coach at Bayern Munich in late 2019.

He achieved 40 wins and 125 points in his first fifty Bundesliga matches, maintaining a scoring rate that overwhelmed most opponents.

Hansi Flick with Bayern Munich | La Vanguardia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flick is primarily remembered for achieving the "Sextuple" in 2020, winning all six available trophies in a single calendar year. This included the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the UEFA Champions League. His team utilised a very high defensive line and a relentless pressing system that allowed them to dominate German football.

The 125 points he secured in his first fifty games remains a benchmark for excellence and tactical aggression in the German top flight.

3. Jose Mourinho (Chelsea)

In his first fifty Premier League games at Chelsea, he secured 39 wins and 126 points. His team famously conceded only 15 goals during the entire 2004-05 season, which is a record that still stands today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He led the club to its first top-flight title in fifty years, finishing with a then-record 95 points. Mourinho also won the League Cup during his debut season, establishing Chelsea as a major force in England.

His 126 points in fifty games represent a level of efficiency that fundamentally changed the competitive landscape of the Premier League.

2. Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich)

Vincent Kompany has reached the second position on this list with a brilliant start at Bayern Munich. Since his appointment in 2024, he has managed to gather 39 wins and 126 points in his first fifty league matches by the year 2026.

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany at Oktoberfest 2024 | IMAGO

This performance equals the point total of some of the most iconic managers in the history of the sport. Kompany’s approach at Bayern focuses on high ball possession and modern attacking principles.

He won the 2024-25 Bundesliga title in his very first season, demonstrating an immediate ability to handle the pressure of a major European club. His average of 2.52 points per game is one of the highest ever seen in German professional football.

1. Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich)

Pep Guardiola holds the top spot as the manager with the most points after fifty league games at a single club.

During his time at Bayern Munich, he secured an amazing 42 wins and 132 points in his first fifty Bundesliga matches. He achieved the fastest league title in history by winning the competition in just 27 games during his debut season.

Serial winner: Pep Guardiola has now won 26 major trophies as manager of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City

Guardiola’s team was characterised by extreme control over possession and a revolutionary tactical approach to positioning. He won the domestic double of the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal in his first year.