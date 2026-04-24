Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips: Reds Face Bogey Eagles At Anfield In Bid For Top Five Finish

Liverpool can lock down fifth place and the final coveted Champions League qualification spot if they beat Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

After their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds got back to winning ways over the weekend with a victory over Merseyside rivals, Everton.

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Breaking blue hearts with three figures on the clock, Virgil Van Dijk’s 100th-minute clincher saw the Reds score a 90+ minute winner against Everton for the sixth time in the Premier League.

This is more than any other team against a single opponent. It also relieved the pressure on Slot's shoulders for a few days at least.

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Liverpool are aiming to finish strongly to make sure they qualify for that competition next season. Two wins from two in the Premier League means that they're in a good position as they head into the final straight.

However, they will have to first crack a code they haven't had the right answer for so far this season. Beating Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have had the Reds' number this season, beating them in the Community Shield, the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Oliver Glasner’s side have also gone four unbeaten in the Premier League since March's narrow defeat to Manchester United.

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Market Selection Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Both teams to score 1.75 High Double chance Liverpool to win or draw 1.15 Medium Player prop Ismaila Sarr anytime goalscorer 4.50 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Both teams to score

With Liverpool quietly going about their business during the run-in and given Palace's good record against the Reds, we're tipping both nets to be breached on Saturday afternoon.

Around 63% of Liverpool's games this season have seen both teams find the net, with the same outcome for exactly half of the Eagles' games.

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After drawing a blank against West Ham, we're predicting Oliver Glasner's men to get back on the scoresheet.

Liverpool to win or draw

We're also tipping a Liverpool win or draw in a double-chance bet. While Palace still have a European campaign to contend with, the Premier League is the sole focus for Liverpool, and that's why we think they'll have the upper hand.

That said, Palace have proved a bogey team for the Reds on many occasions and they'll arrive in the North-West in a confident mood, so allowing for the outcome of Palace getting more points off them covers your bases nicely.

Ismaila Sarr to score anytime

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A man who will be relishing his trip to Anfield is Ismaila Sarr, who has made scoring against Liverpool something of a habit during his time in the Premier League, both at Palace and stretching back to his Watford days.

Ismaila Sarr scoring against Liverpool for Watford in 2020 || Imago

The Senegal international has seven goals in nine previous games against the Reds, which include goals in each of the three meetings with them this season in the Community Shield, Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Seventeen goals this term in all competitions is already his best tally in a Palace shirt, and that's why we think he looks primed to cause more misery for the Liverpool faithful in this important game.

Predicted Lineups

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Manchester City: (4-2-3-1)

Woodman; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Crystal Palace: (3-4-2-1)

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Mateta

Team News – Liverpool

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Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to miss out with a knee injury that forced him off in the second half against Everton, opening the door for Freddie Woodman to make his first full Premier League start for Liverpool.

Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are long-term absentees, and it remains to be seen whether Joe Gomez's muscular problem lets up in time for Saturday.

Team News – Crystal Palace

Glasner has said he expects to have Adam Wharton back after the midfielder missed the goalless draw against West Ham through injury.

Eddie Nketiah will not feature, having been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Evan Guessand and Cheick Doucoure are expected to miss out too.

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