Everton vs Liverpool: Salah scores in his final Merseyside derby as Reds leave it late to secure victory

Liverpool secured a late winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton in their push to make it to Europe next season.

The Reds continue their push to qualify for next season's Champions League football, heading to the game in 5th place on the table.

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Following their inconsistent performance this season, Liverpool needed a win against Everton to stay in the race, but had to fight hard to secure a 2-1 victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Mohamed Salah, who announced that he is leaving at the end of the season, scored his final derby goal against Everton.

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As it happened

Everton manager David Moyes selected the same starting eleven that played a 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend.

On the other hand, Liverpool's Arne Slot made four adjustments to the side that suffered a loss to Paris St-Germain, with Mohamed Salah returning to the starting lineup.

Everton started the game well and got the first goal, but it was ruled out for offside. However, Liverpool attacked next and scored after Gakpo released Salah with a pass and put the ball past Jordan Pickford with ease.

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Salah scores for Liverpool || Imago

Everton equalised in the second half after a sustained period of pressure. Ibrahima Konate misjudged a cross-field pass, allowing Dewsbury-Hall to deliver a perfect ball across the face of the goal, which Beto slid in to convert.

The Reds kept pushing for the winning goal, and with 11 minutes of injury time, Virgil van Dijk popped up to head an In-swinging corner from Dominik Szoboszlai, nodding the ball home from six yards.

The win puts Liverpool in a good position to qualify for the Champions League next season, with five games left to play.

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