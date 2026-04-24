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Betis vs Real Madrid: 94th-minute equaliser dents Los Blancos LaLiga hopes as Barca close in on title

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:15 - 24 April 2026
Real Madrid suffered what could be a decisive blow in the LaLiga title race after a 1-1 draw with Real Betis.
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Real Madrid may have reduced the deficit behind leaders Barcelona to just eight points, but after Vinícius Junior's opening goal was cancelled out in injury time, Hansi Flick's men can establish an 11-point lead, should they beat Getafe this weekend.

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Real Madrid drop points against Betis to hand Barcelona advantage

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Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring early, tapping in his 13th league goal of the season after Alvaro Valles parried a long-range effort from Federico Valverde.

Madrid appeared to have doubled their lead through Kylian Mbappe, marking his 100th appearance for the club, but his volley was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

That missed opportunity proved costly in the 94th minute when former Arsenal defender Bellerín pounced on a loose ball to beat Thibaut Courtois at the near post.

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The result leaves Madrid without a clean sheet in 10 matches and gives Barcelona the opportunity to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga. For Betis, the point strengthens their hold on fifth place.

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