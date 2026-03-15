Bruno Fernandes pushes case for player of the season with record-breaking performance

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes continues pushing his case for Premier League Player of the Season with another masterclass against Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Portuguese playmaker provided the assists for both Casemiro’s opener and Matheus Cunha’s crucial second goal, taking him to a staggering 16 Premier League assists for the season.

Bruno Fernandes delivers record-breaking performance

This feat officially breaks the long-standing Manchester United record of 15, set by the legendary David Beckham during the 1999/2000 Treble-winning era.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨👑 Bruno Fernandes sets new record for Manchester United: 16 assists in a single Premier League season.



Most than any other player in #MUFC history, beating David Beckham’s record with 15. pic.twitter.com/SUSahqzuSK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2026

It is a testament to Fernandes’ relentless creativity and his evolution into the league's most effective playmaker under Michael Carrick’s leadership.

The performance was vintage Bruno. After a cagey first half, he took the game by the scruff of the neck, first delivering a pinpoint corner for Casemiro and later threading a sublime, defense-splitting pass for Cunha to restore the lead.

With 23 direct goal involvements this term (7 goals, 16 assists), he is currently the most productive midfielder in England, trailing only Erling Haaland in total contributions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The favourite to be named Premier League Player of the Season at the moment is Arsenal's Declan Rice, but there have been calls for Bruno to win the award, especially after United's dramatic rise up the table.