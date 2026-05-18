I feel worried - Ex-Super Eagles star on Okoye’s form that puts pressure on Stanley Nwabali

Nwabali faces a difficult road back as Okoye impresses for Udinese

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has warned that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali may find it difficult to immediately reclaim his place as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper due to strong competition from Maduka Okoye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nwabali has been on prolonged absence from club football following his departure from South African side Chippa United earlier this year.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper became one of the Super Eagles’ standout performers during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where his penalty-saving abilities helped Nigeria reach the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His performances in Ivory Coast quickly elevated him to national hero status and secured his position as Nigeria’s preferred goalkeeper under former coach José Peseiro and the current coach, Eric Chelle.

Ekpo raises concerns over inactivity

Speaking in an interview with Completesports.com, Ekpo admitted he remains a fan of Nwabali’s qualities but stressed that prolonged inactivity could seriously affect his standing in the Super Eagles squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is no doubt that Nwabali is a talented goalkeeper, but his absence from the Super Eagles as a result of his inactivity with club football really makes me feel worried,” Ekpo said.

The former Nigerian midfielder emphasised that international football demands consistency and regular competitive action.

Nwabali has reportedly been without a club since leaving Chippa United in February, despite attracting transfer interest following his impressive 2025 AFCON campaign.

Ekpo also pointed to the outstanding form of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as a major factor that could complicate Nwabali’s return to the starting lineup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Watford goalkeeper has become a regular figure for Udinese and has impressed with his shot-stopping ability.

Okoye became the first Nigerian goalkeeper in 11 years to record over 10 clean sheets in one of Europe's top five leagues.

“To be fair, it will be difficult for him to walk back into the team and regain the number one spot, going by the performance of Maduka Okoye at Udinese,” Ekpo explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former international praised Okoye’s development and suggested that the goalkeeper’s consistency at the club level may give him the advantage ahead of future Super Eagles matches.