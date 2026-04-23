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‘I get am before no be property’ - Ex-Super Eagles star urges Chelle to drop Nwabali till he secures a club

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:50 - 23 April 2026
Ex-Super Eagles star urges Chelle to drop Nwabali
Former Super Eagles midfielder Duke Udi has advised Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, to exclude goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from upcoming national team fixtures until he finds a new club.
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Nwabali was a standout performer at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he kept three clean sheets in six matches to help the Super Eagles secure a bronze medal. 

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Despite his impressive tournament, the 29-year-old goalkeeper parted ways with his South African club, Chippa United, after the winter transfer window closed, leaving him without a team and stunning many observers.

In Nwabali's absence, coach Chelle opted for Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, and Adebayo Adeleye for the March international friendlies against Jordan and Iran, with all three getting playing time.

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Udi advises Chelle on Nwabali’s situation

Speaking ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup games in London, Duke Udi weighed in on the goalkeeping debate, insisting that a player's club status should be a prerequisite for a national team call-up.

"We need to learn from the English and Senegalese national teams," Udi stated in an interview with Brila. 

Duke Udi, Former Super Eagles star || X
Duke Udi, Former Super Eagles star || X

"Sometimes when you do things your own way and it’s not working, you have to look at those doing it better and learn from them."

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The 49-year-old emphasised that selection should be based purely on current form and merit, not past achievements or reputation.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach. || IMAGO
Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach. || IMAGO

"If you look at the Senegal national team, they pick players based on merit and who is in form. You must prove yourself to get called up," he continued. 

"Every Nigerian who wants to play for the Super Eagles should be chosen on merit, not based on where he comes from or who he represents."

Nwabali | Credit: X/ACL Sports
Stanley Nwabali | Credit: X/ACL Sports
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"The national team isn’t a rehabilitation centre. Nwabali isn’t a bad goalkeeper, but for now he is clubless, so how do you bring a clubless player into the national team? 

“As I always say, ‘I get am before no be property’ [past glory isn't a current asset]. You should always pick based on form," he concluded.

While South African giants Kaizer Chiefs and Tanzanian club Simba SC have reportedly shown interest in the 34-cap goalkeeper, no official deal has been announced.

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