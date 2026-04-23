Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips: Champions League Hopefuls Welcome La Liga Title Chasers To La Cartuja

Real Betis will be eyeing their biggest win of the season when they host Real Madrid at Estadio de la Cartuja on Friday.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team halted their seven-game winless streak in La Liga with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Girona last time out. It was a strong response after a worrying decline over the past two months.

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Prior to that, Real Betis hadn't triumphed in the league since the middle of February. Moreover, Braga surprisingly knocked them out of the Europa League in a 4-2 home defeat last week.

As it stands, Los Verdiblancos are eight points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, and with six matches remaining, they can still secure a top-four spot, considering Atleti's losing streak.

Real Madrid also suffered a setback as their Champions League hopes ended with a 4-3 loss in Munich. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are still in title contention in La Liga, but they’re reliant on Barcelona slipping up.

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Los Blancos endured some heavy late pressure to beat Alaves 2-1 on Tuesday night.

That was their first win since before the international break.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Real Madrid to win 1.93 High Value bet Second half over 1.5 goals 1.79 Medium Double chance Real Madrid to win or draw 1.29 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Real Madrid to win

Real Madrid’s problems this season have often come against defensively-minded teams. When there is no space to exploit, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are less effective up front.

Also, they often lack the creativity in midfield to break down those types of sides.

The good news here is that Real Betis love to play positive football, an approach that has backfired against the top clubs this season.

Across league and cup fixtures, Betis have already conceded five goals against each of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid. They were beaten 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

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The hosts will leave some gaps in defence, especially with the injury doubt to regular centre-back, Diego Llorente.

Second half over 1.5 goals

Real Madrid’s last five league games have seen both teams score after the break. Their fixtures have averaged 1.82 second-half goals in La Liga this season.

Moreover, 58% of Real Madrid’s total, and 63% of their conceded goals, have come in the second half.

They allowed two big chances and 1.4 xG in an unconvincing second half against Alaves on Tuesday. However, Arbeloa’s side still managed to register five shots on target after the interval in that match.

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Real Betis have also been more prolific after returning from the interval. 56% of their goals in La Liga have come in the second half.

Given that, backing over 1.5 goals after the break is a smart play.

Real Madrid to win or draw

Real Betis have won just one of their last seven home games across all competitions. Despite pushing for Champions League qualification, they have a win rate of 47% at La Cartuja in La Liga.

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Atletico Madrid have already won twice on this ground this season, while Barcelona were 5-3 victors in December.

That suggests Real Madrid should be leaving with a point at the very least. An open contest is likely, and 67% of Los Blancos' away league games have produced three or more goals.

Predicted Lineups

Real Betis: (4-2-3-1)

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Amrabat, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

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Real Madrid: (4-3-1-2)

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Guler; Vinicius, Mbappe

Team News – Real Betis

Real Betis will welcome Antony back into their squad for this match, with the ex-Manchester United attacker serving a suspension in the clash with Girona last time out.

Junior Firpo (muscle) is out, while Diego Llorente (ankle) and Angel Ortiz (muscle) need to be assessed.

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Team News – Real Madrid

Rodrygo remains a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also remains out with a thigh issue.