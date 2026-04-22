Ademola Lookman: Anxious wait for Super Eagles as Simeone gives fresh injury update

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has provided the latest injury update on Ademola Lookman ahead of his side’s La Liga clash with Elche on Wednesday.

Ademola Lookman sustained an adductor injury during the heartbreaking Copa del Rey final defeat against Real Sociedad on Saturday, where he was replaced by Nicolas Gonzalez in the 63rd minute.

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This was Lookman's first injury since moving to Atletico in the January transfer window.

Simeoe provides positive update on Ademola Lookman

Providing an update on his squad at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Simeone remained cautious but optimistic about the forward's return to action.

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Ademola Lookman has contributed 12 goals and assists since he joined Atletico.

“Well, we will see how Alex Sorloth and Lookman recover from this minor injury they have had,” Simeone said. “Hopefully, they will be fully recovered by Saturday, which is possible, according to the doctors, who are more knowledgeable.”

Lookman has been nothing short of sensational since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in a high-profile January move.

The Nigerian international has seamlessly adapted to Simeone’s demanding system, contributing seven goals and five assists in just 18 appearances.

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His most iconic moment in an Atleti shirt came earlier this month in the Champions League quarter-finals.