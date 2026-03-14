Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali in limbo as potential transfer to SPL giants gets new twist

Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali could remain without a club for much longer after his January departure from Chippa United

Stanley Nwabali could be forced to continue his search for a new club after a potential move to Kaizer Chiefs appears to have collapsed.

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Kaizer Chiefs move loses momentum

Nwabali became a free agent in February after mutually terminating his contract with Chippa United, ending a spell that had seen him regularly linked with moves to several clubs across Africa and beyond.

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At the time of his departure, many expected the Nigerian goalkeeper to quickly secure a new team, with reports suggesting that offers were already being discussed.

The South African giants were said to be searching for a replacement for their first-choice goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who had undergone surgery and was expected to be sidelined for several months.

With the club facing a possible goalkeeping shortage, Nwabali appeared to be a logical option due to his experience and reputation following his performances for the Super Eagles. However, the anticipated transfer now looks unlikely to materialise.

Petersen’s early return changes Kaizer Chiefs' plans

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According to reports from Pan-African Football, the situation changed dramatically after positive news emerged regarding Petersen’s recovery.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper is now expected to return to training much sooner than originally predicted, removing the urgency for the club to sign a replacement.

Petersen remains a key figure at the club, not only as their first-choice goalkeeper but also as one of the squad’s leaders. His potential return before the end of the season has convinced the Amakhosi hierarchy that bringing in another goalkeeper may no longer be necessary.

In addition, although Petersen’s current contract is due to expire in the summer, Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly exploring the possibility of extending his deal rather than replacing him. As a result, the opportunity for Nwabali to join the South African Premier Soccer League giants appears to be fading.

With the transfer now stalled, the Nigerian international may have to explore other options if he hopes to return to competitive football soon and maintain his place in the Super Eagles setup.

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