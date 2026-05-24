Advertisement

Liverpool vs Brentford: Salah signs out in style, surpassed Gerrard as Reds draw on final day

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:02 - 24 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah makes history in his last-ever Liverpool game
Advertisement

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah signed off on his nine-year spell at Anfield by surpassing Steven Gerrard's all-time assist record as the Reds drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on the last matchday of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Advertisement

Salah provided the 93rd assist of his Liverpool Premier League career, surpassing the previous record for the most assists by a Reds player in the competition, setting up Curtis Jones for the opener before Kevin Schade equalised for Bournemouth.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: As it happened

Both teams still had European ambitions alive, but the hot conditions contributed to a slow start before Ryan Gravenberch sparked Liverpool into life with a driving run that won a dangerous free-kick.

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah stepped up and struck the post with a curling effort before later forcing former teammate Caoimhin Kelleher into another sharp save from a tight angle.

Liverpool continued to press, with Kelleher denying Gravenberch and Rio Ngumoha from distance. However, Brentford created the clearest first-half chance when Kevin Schade was denied brilliantly by Alisson Becker at close range. Liverpool responded quickly, and Michael Kayode made an important block to stop Cody Gakpo from scoring.

Salah remained Liverpool’s biggest attacking threat after the break and eventually provided the breakthrough with an excellent outside-of-the-foot cross for Curtis Jones to tap home. Brentford equalised unexpectedly when Schade headed past Alisson after another rare opportunity.

Salah and Andy Robertson later received emotional ovations after being substituted, but Liverpool held on for the point they needed to secure Champions League football.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Better than Henry and De Bruyne: Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League record speaks volumes
Premier League
24.05.2026
Better than Henry and De Bruyne: Bruno Fernandes’ Premier League record speaks volumes
Sunderland vs Chelsea: No European football for Alonso as 10-man Blues lose on final day
Football
24.05.2026
Sunderland vs Chelsea: No European football for Alonso as 10-man Blues lose on final day
Rangers starting line up against Ikorodu City. Image: Modo Victor
Football
24.05.2026
NPFL: Rangers crowned champions of Nigeria
Liverpool vs Brentford: Salah signs out in style, surpassed Gerrard as Reds draw on final day
Football
24.05.2026
Liverpool vs Brentford: Salah signs out in style, surpassed Gerrard as Reds draw on final day
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Madueke stars as Champion Gunners set party mood on final day
Football
24.05.2026
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Madueke stars as Champion Gunners set party mood on final day
Bruno breaks Premier League assist record
Premier League
24.05.2026
Brighton vs Man United - Bruno breaks Premier League assist record as Red Devil end the season in style