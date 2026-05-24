Liverpool vs Brentford: Salah signs out in style, surpassed Gerrard as Reds draw on final day

Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah makes history in his last-ever Liverpool game

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah signed off on his nine-year spell at Anfield by surpassing Steven Gerrard's all-time assist record as the Reds drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on the last matchday of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

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Salah provided the 93rd assist of his Liverpool Premier League career, surpassing the previous record for the most assists by a Reds player in the competition, setting up Curtis Jones for the opener before Kevin Schade equalised for Bournemouth.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: As it happened

Both teams still had European ambitions alive, but the hot conditions contributed to a slow start before Ryan Gravenberch sparked Liverpool into life with a driving run that won a dangerous free-kick.

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Mohamed Salah stepped up and struck the post with a curling effort before later forcing former teammate Caoimhin Kelleher into another sharp save from a tight angle.

Liverpool continued to press, with Kelleher denying Gravenberch and Rio Ngumoha from distance. However, Brentford created the clearest first-half chance when Kevin Schade was denied brilliantly by Alisson Becker at close range. Liverpool responded quickly, and Michael Kayode made an important block to stop Cody Gakpo from scoring.

Salah remained Liverpool’s biggest attacking threat after the break and eventually provided the breakthrough with an excellent outside-of-the-foot cross for Curtis Jones to tap home. Brentford equalised unexpectedly when Schade headed past Alisson after another rare opportunity.