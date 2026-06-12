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'He belongs to us' – Mbappe tells Italy to hands off France legend

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:15 - 12 June 2026
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France star Kylian Mbappe || imago
France star Kylian Mbappe || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Kylian Mbappe has expressed his desire for the France legend to retire after the 2026 World Cup
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France captain Kylian Mbappé has sent a blunt message to the Italian Football Federation, warning them to stay away from departing head coach Didier Deschamps.

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Speaking on French television network M6, the Real Madrid superstar made it clear that he will not support his long-serving manager taking over a rival national team when his historic tenure ends.

A Final Campaign Together in North America

It has already been officially confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be Deschamps' final tournament in charge of Les Bleus, ending a legendary 14-year run that included lifting the trophy in 2018.

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While rumours have grown linking the former Juventus midfielder and coach to the vacant Italy hotseat, Mbappé strongly rejected the idea.

"I’ve seen the reports linking him with Italy. That would be unfortunate," Mbappé stated. "Didier is French; he belongs to us. I see him smiling, and he’s also more flexible.

“In the past, I knew him as being tougher, but his strength lies in his ability to adapt to new generations. We’re trying to make the most of his presence and pay tribute to him by winning the way he likes."

Italy's Looming Managerial Decision

Despite his captain's public protective stance, Deschamps recently refused to close the door on a future move to the Azzurri, admitting he would be "available" for new projects after the tournament wraps up.

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Italy is currently searching for a long-term leader, with a final decision expected after the FIGC presidential elections on June 22, 2026.

While several Italian outlets report that former manager Roberto Mancini remains the favourite to return to the role after his time in Saudi Arabia, Mbappé is banking on a victorious World Cup run to convince Deschamps to walk away from international management for good.

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