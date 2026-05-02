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It is going to be until the end - Ronaldo focus on winning first league title despite criticism

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:09 - 02 May 2026
Ronaldo focus on winning first league title despite criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he remains focused on securing Al Nassr's first league title since 2019 despite criticism from opposition players.
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Al Nassr secured a 2-0 win against Al Ahli, bolstering their title challenge, thanks in part to the Portuguese legend. 

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However, the match's aftermath was rife with controversy, with players questioning the officiating in the league.

Al Ahli players criticised the result, suggesting that officials displayed bias and offered preferential treatment to Ronaldo's team.

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Ronaldo speaks on title race

Ronaldo has claimed that he is eager to win his first league title since joining the club in December 2022. 

"The fight for the league title is going to be until the end," he affirmed. "This was a very difficult game. We knew we were going to play one of the most difficult teams in the league."

When asked about his legacy and the impact he has on fans, Ronaldo reflected on his motivation.

Al Nassr star Ronaldo || Imago
Al Nassr star Ronaldo || Imago
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"For me it's an honour, that's why I continue to play, not just for this present generation but for the previous one and the ones to come," he said. 

"The career I've had has been brilliant and keeps going. The most important thing for me is to continue. I continue to enjoy it, to score goals. But the most important thing is to win. We really want to win the league."

With four matches left, Al Nassr holds an eight-point lead over Al Hilal, who have a game in hand. Ronaldo's opening goal in the match brought his career total to an astonishing 970 goals.

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