Ancelotti confirms Brazil starting XI for World Cup opener against Morocco

Ancelotti has decided his starting lineup for Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Morocco.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he has already settled on his starting lineup for the Seleção’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Morocco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The veteran Italian tactician made the announcement after Brazil's victory over Egypt in an international friendly at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, where goals from Endrick and Bruno Guimarães secured a confidence-boosting win.

With the World Cup just around the corner, Ancelotti appears determined to ensure stability and clarity within his squad as preparations enter their final phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ancelotti has his team ready

Speaking after the match, the former Real Madrid manager confirmed that he has already decided which players will start against Morocco in Brazil’s first game of the tournament.

"Yes, I have the starting XI for Morocco. I have a definite plan," Ancelotti said, according to reports from 101 Great Goals.

The experienced coach praised his side's overall performance against Egypt, highlighting the team's intensity and tactical discipline for most of the contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We performed exceptionally well for 60 minutes, applying high pressure and showing strength on both defense and offense," he added.

Despite the positive result, Ancelotti admitted some areas require improvement before the tournament begins.

The 66-year-old pointed to a brief lapse in concentration during the first half that allowed Egypt to create dangerous moments, stressing that such mistakes could prove costly on football's biggest stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We executed well, but we lost focus for a brief five-minute period in the first half, and we paid the price. In a World Cup, there are no second chances to correct those errors," Ancelotti explained.

Brazil heads into the tournament carrying the expectations of a football-mad nation eager to reclaim the World Cup trophy.