Neymar copies Michael Jordan in cryptic pre-World Cup message to Brazil fans

Brazil talisman Neymar has sent a message to fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

As Brazil intensifies its final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, superstar forward Neymar has captured the undivided attention of the footballing world.

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Sidelined from the pitch due to a series of persistent fitness issues, the talismanic attacker has heavily hinted that the upcoming tournament in North America will mark the end of his international career.

A Symbolic Nod to Basketball Royalty

At 34 years old, Neymar, frequently hampered by severe injuries in recent seasons, is approaching the expanded tournament as his final legitimate shot at achieving ultimate world glory.

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The Santos forward chose a highly visible platform to spark the retirement speculation, posting a cryptic message directly as a comment on a retrospective photo shared by FIFA's official social media account.

Replying to the post with a comment, Neymar wrote "The Last Dance," accompanied by a playful wink emoji.

Spanish media outlets immediately reported that the comment is a clear, deliberate nod to Michael Jordan's iconic documentary chronicling his final championship season with the Chicago Bulls, fuelling widespread belief that this will be the forward's farewell campaign with the Seleção.

The Final Chapter for a Golden Generation

The Brazilian icon joins an elite bracket of aging, legendary superstars who are expected to feature in their final World Cup tournaments across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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Global icons such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, and Mohamed Salah are similarly treating the 2026 iteration as their international swan song.

For Neymar, the tournament represents a burning desire to settle unfinished business on the world stage. Brazil's best tournament finish with the forward in the lineup came during his maiden World Cup appearance on home soil in 2014.

That campaign ended in absolute heartbreak when the Seleção finished fourth, a collapse heavily triggered by a devastating back injury that sidelined Neymar during their fiery quarterfinal clash against Colombia.