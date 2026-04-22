'Preparation starts now' — Super Eagles star Akor Adams issues warning for 2030 FIFA World Cup

The Sevilla striker warns that a third miss in 2030 would be catastrophic for Nigerian football, and insists the groundwork for redemption must begin immediately, from the training ground to the federation boardroom.

Having confronted the pain of a second consecutive World Cup absence, Akor Adams has turned his gaze forward. The Sevilla striker warns that a third miss in 2030 would be catastrophic for Nigerian football, and insists the groundwork for redemption must begin immediately, from the training ground to the federation boardroom.

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Adams also reflects on what it means to play for Nigeria, his journey from Benue State to LaLiga, and why the Super Eagles owe it to themselves, not just the fans, to be on that 2030 stage.

There is a moment in every great Nigerian football conversation where the pain of the present gives way to the possibility of what comes next. For Akor Adams, speaking exclusively with journalists via LaLiga, that pivot arrived naturally, and with an urgency that underlined just how seriously the Sevilla striker takes the weight of the national shirt.

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Having spoken honestly about Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the shared responsibility for that failure, Adams did not linger in the darkness. He turned, deliberately, to the light, to 2030, and to what it will take to ensure Nigeria is not absent from the world's biggest stage for a third consecutive time.

Akor Adams wants Nigeria to be at the next World Cup.

The players as well, we are motivated to see that we don't disappoint ourselves and Nigerians for the third time," he said. "Because I think that would take a very big toll on Nigerian football.

A third consecutive World Cup absence in 2030 would mark Nigeria's longest drought from the tournament since the Super Eagles first qualified in 1994. Adams warns it would not just wound the national team, it could scar the entire ecosystem of Nigerian football for a generation.

DR Congo advance — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 16, 2025

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"The preparation starts now"

Adams was unambiguous about timing. There can be no wait-and-see, no period of mourning before action. Every day between now and the 2030 qualification campaign is, in his view, preparation time.

The preparation starts from now," he said. "It starts every day leading up to the World Cup 2030.

Nigeria will not be at the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

"We look forward to it, and we try to rewrite the story." — Akor Adams, on Nigeria's road to 2030

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What that preparation looks like in practice remains the crucial question, one that Adams implies cannot be answered by the players alone. The structural failures that contributed to the 2026 disaster did not vanish with the penalty shootout loss to DR Congo.

They will persist into the next cycle unless the Nigeria Football Federation makes decisions that are faster, smarter, and more coherent than those made during the last qualifying campaign. Three head coaches in a single World Cup cycle is not preparation. It is paralysis.

For Adams, the message to the NFF is implicit in everything he says. The players' motivation is not in question. Their desire to carry Nigeria to the 2030 World Cup, to be hosted across Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with symbolic matches in South America, burns genuinely and deeply. But motivation without structure is wasted energy.

Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen celebrate for Nigeria. (Photo Credit: CAF/X)

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What playing for Nigeria means to Adams

To understand why Adams speaks about 2030 with such personal conviction, it helps to understand what wearing the green and white means to him.

He has not taken the privilege lightly, not for a single day since his debut against Lesotho in October 2025, when he came off the bench and scored, fulfilling a childhood dream he had nurtured from the pitches of Benue State through the cold northern Norwegian winters of Sogndal and Lillestrøm.

Akor Adams celebrates one of his goals for Montpellier. (Photo Credit: Montpellier/X)

At the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he started six of Nigeria's seven matches alongside Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Adams reflected publicly on what the shirt represents.

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I'm privileged to play for Sevilla, don't get me wrong," he said at the time, "but playing for Nigeria is the greatest pride I have felt, for myself, for my family. It's a privilege. It's a responsibility as well, and I'm very aware of that.

Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles

That awareness of responsibility, the same word he uses when discussing the World Cup failure, is the thread that runs through everything Adams says about the national team. He does not treat representing Nigeria as a reward for club form. He treats it as an obligation, willingly accepted and deeply felt.

A sore loss, a clear mission

Adams did not pretend, in this interview, that the pain of missing the 2026 World Cup has faded. "It's a big disappointment not to be there," he admitted. Nigeria's absence from a tournament held in North America, where a large and passionate Nigerian diaspora would have turned cities like Atlanta, Dallas, and Kansas City into green-and-white cauldrons, is a loss that cannot be fully quantified.

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But Adams is not a player who dwells. He is a player who acts. And in the final words of this exclusive conversation, he delivered the clearest statement of intent yet heard from any member of the Super Eagles squad since the qualification dream died.

But we look forward to it," he said, "and we try to rewrite the story.